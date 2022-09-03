"Nats need new ownership!" "I hate the Mets!" - Washington Nationals fans call for change of ownership as 2022 season continues to disappoint

The Washington Nationals faced off against the New York Mets at Citi Field tonight in the first game of the weekend series. The 2022 season has not been great for the Nationals and their fans as they continue to struggle, losing to the Mets 7-3.

The Washington Nationals record now sits at an abysmal 45-87; 39.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East.

Washington Nationals @Nationals FINAL // sometimes in life you just need to go to sleep and try again tomorrow FINAL // sometimes in life you just need to go to sleep and try again tomorrow

"FINAL // sometimes in life you just need to go to sleep and try again tomorrow" [email protected]

The Nationals will try to look past this game, but fans still took to Twitter to react to the disappointing loss. One fan wants new ownership for the team.

Nationals fans are sick and tired of losing to the Mets.

Since winning the World Series in 2019, the team has traded away or not resigned many of their key players from that season. The rebuild will take several years.

🇺🇲YamInJapan-(aka)-ヤムスターチ🇯🇵 @Yamstarch Washington Nationals @Nationals FINAL // sometimes in life you just need to go to sleep and try again tomorrow FINAL // sometimes in life you just need to go to sleep and try again tomorrow I mean when the team decided to blow itself up and potentially mortgage the future away... It's going to be a long time coming until there is consistent success again. twitter.com/Nationals/stat… I mean when the team decided to blow itself up and potentially mortgage the future away... It's going to be a long time coming until there is consistent success again. twitter.com/Nationals/stat…

Overall, the Nationals' 2022 season has been one of the worst in franchise history. The team has promising young talent, but is still far from competing in the tough NL East division.

09/02/2022: New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Highlights

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

Infielder Eduardo Escobar got the Mets on the board with a two-run home run to right field. This was his 13th home run of the season.

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas cut the team's deficit in half with an RBI groundout to make it 2-1.

The Mets jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but the Nationals clawed their way back to tie the game up with an Ildemaro Vargas RBI double in the sixth inning.

The tie game would not last much longer as Pete Alonso unloaded a towering home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Mets a 4-3 lead. This was his 32nd home run of the season.

"Put it on the board, Pete!" [email protected]

The Mets further extended their lead with an RBI single from Tomas Nido.

The Mets' rally in the sixth inning would continue as Brandon Nimo extended the lead to 7-3 with an RBI triple.

"Nimmo turns on the jets!" [email protected]

This would be all of the runs needed for the Mets as the Washington Nationals failed to score a run in the final three innings. The two teams will face off tomorrow for game two of the series with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif