Watch: NBA star Donovan Mitchell meets up with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor for batting practice at Citi Field

Donovan Mitchell is a full-time basketball player and a part-time baseball slugger. He's also a huge New York Mets fan. The NBA star showed up for batting practice today at the Mets' ballpark Citi Field prior to their evening game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mitchell tweets about the Mets almost on a daily basis. The Utah Jazz guard consistently watches the team's games and enjoys dropping Twitter comments during them for his followers. In this one, he welcomed Mets outfielder Nick Plummer to the big leagues by sharing a video of his first home run.

"Welcome to the show!!" - Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell wasn't watching the Mets from home today. Instead, he was at Citi Field with the team hitting balls during practice. New York Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo was the first to share a video of Mitchell hitting during batting practice. He noted that Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor came to Mitchell's aid by giving him a pair of batting gloves.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo @spidadmitchell taking BP at Citi Field today. (Francisco Lindor hooked him up with a pair of batting gloves after this round.) .@spidadmitchell taking BP at Citi Field today. (Francisco Lindor hooked him up with a pair of batting gloves after this round.) https://t.co/tjLZUeCoHN

"@spidadmitchell taking BP at Citi Field today. (Francisco Lindor hooked him up with a pair of batting gloves after this round.)" - Anthony DiComo

DiComo wasn't the only one to share a clip. MLB Twitter shared many angles and shots of Mitchell's hitting skills this afternoon.

Mitchell tweeted a video of himself crushing a ball to deep center field. As he's hitting, Francisco Lindor is standing right beside the batting cage making some comments on his swings.

"You got that one," Lindor said after watching Mitchell hit a rocket.

"Came back like Mike wearing 45" - Donovan Mitchell

Jomboy Media shared another angle of Mitchell at batting practice. This one isn't as good as the shot Mitchell shared, but it shows Mitchell and Lindor chatting in between pitches. What's more, it looks like Mitchell was using a custom bat here. It's pink with a white stripe on the barrel.

Lindor's bleached blonde hair is on full display, too.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today https://t.co/SS0UdnyA87

"NBA star and Mets fan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today" - Jomboy Media

If he was at batting practice, he'll probably be at the game tonight. Keep an eye out for the NBA star in the stands at Citi Field.

