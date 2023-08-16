Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves has joined the Dominican Republic national team in Malaga. Towns, eagerly anticipated by his teammates and fans, was welcomed warmly.

The center used the occasion to showcase his dance prowess with a move that quickly gained popularity on social media. The Timberwolves star took to Twitter and challenged Alex Rodriguez to give his popular routine a whirl:

“First thing in the office tomorrow, you have to recreate the dance.”

Karl-Anthony Towns' story about his mother and an Alex Rodriguez jersey

Everyone knows the close bond that big man Karl-Anthony Towns shared with his mother, Jacqueline Cruz. Due to COVID-19, KAT lost his mother, which made the 25-year-old think back on his younger years.

Towns was an avid New York Yankees fan, and recalled how much he yearned for an Alex Rodriguez shirt as a youngster (per The Athletic):

“I remember how big a fan I was of A-Rod. Still am. I went to Walmart, and Walmart had just got these new super- replica, off-the-way A-Rod jerseys. I was like, ‘Mom, I got to get this A-Rod jersey.’ It was like $35.

“She’s like, ‘Go try it on in the fitting room.’ I feel like the biggest man on campus. I know damn well I can’t afford one at Modell’s. I know that’s too much money for us. But Walmart? I may be able to finagle this. She goes, ‘Great! Leave it on.’ You ain’t got to tell me twice. You know how bad I want this jersey?

They shopped a little more and paid only for the groceries. He walked out the door with his A-Rod jersey, which he still has to this day.

Towns has sadly lost seven family members to the virus, and contracted it himself, which kept him out of action for about a month.

Karl-Anthony Towns played 33 games for Minnesota this season, averaging 24.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.