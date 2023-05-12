The New York Yankees and New York Mets combined for 200 wins last season. As such, many believed that both teams were on the way to becoming modern dynasties.

However, despite being the top two highest-spending teams in 2023, neither team has been able to get it done, and both are staring down complete irrelevance barely a month into the season.

On his popular WFAN radio show, New York City-based host Brandon Tierney was quite open about the fact that he has lost hope for both clubs. Speaking alongside co-host Tiki Barber, Tierney said the following:

“When the New York Yankees and Mets wrap up the 27th out of game number 162, they will not be getting ready for game 163, because neither team is good enough. The season is over.”

Despite posting over 100 wins last season for the first time since 1988, the New York Mets have slid down the AL East table. Despite having some of the best pitching in the league on paper, they now find themselves in fourth place, seven games behind the Atlanta Braves.

For the New York Yankees, things are even worse. After dealing with a slew of injuries that have sidelined star pitchers like Carlos Rodon, the team now sits at the bottom of the AL East, 9 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. If things do not change, it will be the first last-place finish for the New York Yankees since the 1991 season.

"Lifelong Texan Jose Trevino tells us here why loves NYC. @JoelSherman1 and I discuss the issues of the Mets and Yankees, which are many, and we dive into the Cardinals’ mess" - Jon Heyman

Fans are increasingly echoing Tierney's opinions. Tiki Barber recently expressed his belief that award-winning Mets manager Buck Showalter should be fired if things do not improve. Similar sentiments have been expressed over the future of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

Plenty of time for the New York Yankees and Mets to turn the ship around

While both teams have had uncharacteristic starts, we are still well before the midway point of the season. Both clubs clearly have the star power to pull them through this difficult moment.

The number of MVP and Cy Young Award winners on both teams' rosters is telling. If neither team is able to recover from their disappointing slump, we can be assured that there will be some major changes in the Big Apple very soon.

