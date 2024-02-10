"Never had a black boyfriend, MAGA is full of racists they gotta like that" - Ex-Mets co-owner Bill Maher mocks GOP amid Taylor Swift's popularity

As if her best-selling ongoing Eras Tour was not enough to push her into the international spotlight, Taylor Swift's inevitable appearance at the Super Bowl on Sunday is only bound to increase the star's massive popularity.

The girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Swift was seen in a warm embrace with the tight end after the Chiefs booked their spot at the championship game. Though Swift has been around for a long time at this point, the 34-year-old is more popular than ever before.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cardi B showing love to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. “I think it’s cute, she looks happy.”" - Cardi B | Updates

In a recent episode of his HBO show Real Time, host Bill Maher took a not-so-subtle swipe at Swift. In reference to the notion that the superstar could influence November's 2024 United States Presidential election, Maher made an insinuation.

According to Maher, the "MAGA People," a term used to describe the supporters of former president Donald Trump, should be careful when taking on Swift. Also, the "racists" in the Republican Party might take solace in the fact that Swift has "never had a black boyfriend."

"Never had a black boyfriend. ... MAGA is full of racists they gotta like that."

Known for his outspoken criticism of the former president, Bill Maher also seemed to claim that Swift will be supporting the Democratic ticket in November. In 2018, Swift came out against Trump-backed congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, who was running for re-election to the House of Representatives in Swift's home state of Tennessee.

With Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, all eyes will be on Swift. While the star has not yet made any open comments about the election, many believe an endorsement could be coming soon.

Taylor Swift's power over her international fanbase is incredible

In the past, Swift has remained relatively agnostic about politics and has preferred to live a private life relative to her great fame. However, with such significant status comes significant responsibility, and any slight comment from Swift could influence vast numbers of people.

Maher's comment may have been in jest, but whatever side claims Taylor Swift's endorsement before November will likely have the upper hand. To what extent she will involve herself, if at all, will be one of the most interesting examples of celebrity influence that Western democracy has witnessed for a very long time.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.