5 Taylor Swift prop bets available for Super Bowl 58

Taylor Swift has taken the NFL by storm since beginning a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She is likely used to being the center of attention, as she's one of the biggest celebrities in the world, but she has been just as big a story leading up to Super Bowl 58 as the game itself or any of the players involved.

In fact, the general public is so locked into Swift that most of the betting platforms are offering different prop bets around her presence in relation to the big game. The Super Bowl is always the most bet-on event of the year and obscure prop bets are a uniquely entertaining way to get involved. Here are five props bettors can take involving Swift, who will reportedly be in attendance.

Super Bowl 58 prop bets involving Taylor Swift

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

#1 - Will Taylor Swift be wearing a Travis Kelce jersey?

Swift has attended 12 Cheifs games this season and is usually dressed in apparel that supports the team. It either has their logo on it, something related to Kelce, or just a combination of their team colors. She once wore a jacket that resembled a Kelce jersey but has never actually worn a traditional one. History suggests she won't be in Kelce jersey, but she could for the first time in the biggest game.

#2 - Will Taylor Swift hug Brittany Mahomes on camera?

Swift has developed a friendship with Brittany Mahomes, who is Patrick Mahomes' wife. The two of them often watch the games in the same luxury box and have often been on camera, celebrating the Chiefs' success together. They even reportedly have their own secret handshake now, so they will almost definitely be on camera, celebrating together, but the gamble is on whether they will specifically be seen hugging.

#3 - Will Taylor Swift be in a Super Bowl commercial?

Companies spend millions of dollars in order to have their commercials air during the Super Bowl each year. It's the most watched television event of just about every year. Thus companies take advantage of the air time to market their products with creative and entertaining new commercials. They often use celebrities in these commercials, and with Swift's massive popularity and growing NFL presence, she is a candidate to be in one of them.

#4 - Will Taylor Swift be shown holding the Vince Lombardi trophy?

The Vince Lombardi trophy is awarded to the Super Bowl winner each season. It is usually handed out on the football field in the postgame celebration, giving many of the players and staff a chance to hold it. To win this prop, the Kansas City Chiefs have to win the game first, and then Kelce would probably have to give it to Swift to hold if she is participating in their on-field celebration, as family and guests of players usually do.

#5 - Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on the field after the game?

A growing rumor is that if the Chiefs win Super Bowl 58, Kelce will propose to Swift as a part of the postgame festivities. The rumor has now evolved into a prop bet that is available in several markets. Like the previous prop, the outcome of the game matters, as it is extremely unlikely to happen if the San Francisco 49ers are victorious. Swift is expected to be on the field celebrating with Kelce if the Chiefs win, so with all the cameras on them, he would have an opportunity to do it and blow up the media coverage even further if he wants to.