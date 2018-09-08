Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

New Era returns with a new collection of NFL knit caps

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
26   //    08 Sep 2018, 09:29 IST

Colin Kaepernick And New Era 'This is the Cap' Fall Campaign Shoot
Colin Kaepernick And New Era at the 'This Is The Cap' Fall Campaign Shoot

New Era Cap Co., Inc. is an international lifestyle brand with an authentic sports heritage that goes back over 90 years. Beyond being the official on-field cap for Major League Baseball and the National Football League, New Era Cap also produces accessories and apparel lines for men, women and children alike. As noted on the New Era Cap website, the brand is "worn as a symbol of self-expression by athletes, artists and some of the most interesting people around the globe."

In time for the 2018-2019 NFL season -- the 99th season overall for the NFL, which kicked off on September 6th -- the Buffalo-based company has announced the launch of the New Era Official NFL Cold Weather Collection, which will be worn on NFL sidelines during the 2018-2019 NFL season. As produced for all 32 NFL teams, these knits come in 3 different styles.

Said Ryan DiNunzio, the Director of Football for New Era Cap: “During the season, players and fans encounter a range of weather conditions from snow to sleet and rain, that’s why they need gear that will help them endure the elements." DiNunzio continued: “The New Era Official NFL Cold Weather Collection was designed to not only keep fans warm during a tailgate but also provide them with a stylish option for any occasion.”

Among the professional athletes who have endorsed New Era products in recent years are Colin Kaepernick, Noah Syndergaard, Jose Altuve, Dak Prescott, and John Wall. New Era has also worked with big names outside of the sports world over the years, including various endorsements and/or collaborations with Usher, LL Cool J, Limp Bizkit, Spike Lee and Lil' Flip.

The New Era Official NFL Cold Weather Collection is available at www.neweracap.com as well as most sporting goods and headwear retailers, generally priced at $28 USD.

Topics you might be interested in:
NFL Playoffs New York Mets Baseball Dallas Cowboys Colin Kaepernick Dak Prescott NFL 2018 Schedule American Football Conference National Football Conference
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
How fans of the New York Mets can get some free Shake...
RELATED STORY
The Mets Franchise is an Embarrassment 
RELATED STORY
Is It Possible that Mickey Callaway is the Mets Manager...
RELATED STORY
If I was the Mets General Manager, here's what I would do...
RELATED STORY
The top five highest-earning NFL players for the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
Cave caps 8-run inning with homer, Twins beat Rangers 10-7
RELATED STORY
Aaron Rodgers signs huge four-year extension with...
RELATED STORY
Reyes hits 1st HR, 3 RBIs as Tigers splits with Yankees 11-7
RELATED STORY
Business up at New Jersey track, casino with sports bets
RELATED STORY
Angels' Ohtani facing Tommy John surgery after new damage
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us