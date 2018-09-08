New Era returns with a new collection of NFL knit caps

Colin Kaepernick And New Era at the 'This Is The Cap' Fall Campaign Shoot

New Era Cap Co., Inc. is an international lifestyle brand with an authentic sports heritage that goes back over 90 years. Beyond being the official on-field cap for Major League Baseball and the National Football League, New Era Cap also produces accessories and apparel lines for men, women and children alike. As noted on the New Era Cap website, the brand is "worn as a symbol of self-expression by athletes, artists and some of the most interesting people around the globe."

In time for the 2018-2019 NFL season -- the 99th season overall for the NFL, which kicked off on September 6th -- the Buffalo-based company has announced the launch of the New Era Official NFL Cold Weather Collection, which will be worn on NFL sidelines during the 2018-2019 NFL season. As produced for all 32 NFL teams, these knits come in 3 different styles.

Said Ryan DiNunzio, the Director of Football for New Era Cap: “During the season, players and fans encounter a range of weather conditions from snow to sleet and rain, that’s why they need gear that will help them endure the elements." DiNunzio continued: “The New Era Official NFL Cold Weather Collection was designed to not only keep fans warm during a tailgate but also provide them with a stylish option for any occasion.”

Among the professional athletes who have endorsed New Era products in recent years are Colin Kaepernick, Noah Syndergaard, Jose Altuve, Dak Prescott, and John Wall. New Era has also worked with big names outside of the sports world over the years, including various endorsements and/or collaborations with Usher, LL Cool J, Limp Bizkit, Spike Lee and Lil' Flip.

The New Era Official NFL Cold Weather Collection is available at www. neweracap.com as well as most sporting goods and headwear retailers, generally priced at $28 USD.