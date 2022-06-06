“They understood that this four-game series would be a measuring stick” - New York Mets dust off Los Angeles Dodgers in 4-game series, complete biggest MLB comeback since 2007

The New York Mets are white-hot. The team is in the top spot in the National League East by a long shot. With a record of 37-19, the Mets are now 8.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who are in second place in the division with a record of 28-27.

Apart from their American League counterpart, the New York Yankees, the Mets are the best team in baseball at the moment. They look primed to win the NL East, which if successful, would be the first time the Mets have taken home a division title since 2015. Last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, another strong team, the Mets showed why they truly are one of the best teams in the league.

New York Mets make up the difference against the Los Angeles Dodgers, complete biggest MLB comeback since the 2007 season

Going into the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets knew it would be a test. Anthony DiComo, writing for MLB.com referred to the series as a "measuring stick" for the Mets to judge themselves against as we trundle toward the midpoint of the 2022 season.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Good morning to the team with the best record in the National League, the New York Mets. Good morning to the team with the best record in the National League, the New York Mets. https://t.co/ciyr8USrnw

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"Good morning to the team with the best record in the National League, the New York Mets." - @ SNY Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers came in with a record of 33-17, the second-best team in the National League, and are locked in a battle with the San Diego Padres to command the NL West. Statistically, both teams compare. The Mets lead the MLB with a .264 batting average; the Dodgers are four spots behind with a team average of .251.

In terms of pitching, both teams are also elite. The Dodgers, who feature arms like Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, have a team ERA of 2.91, the best in the National League. The Mets, come in behind with a team ERA of 3.59.

After the Dodgers snatched up the first two games, the Mets rode their bullpen to a 9-4 win on Saturday. This set the stage for the New York Mets to take a stab at the series draw on Sunday.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

After relying on starting pitcher Trevor Williams for the first five innings, the Mets relied on their rock-solid bullpen to get them to the ninth inning up by a score of 4-2. However, the Dodgers were not done yet.

"Adonis Medina’s first career save was a big one." - @ New York Mets

A home run by Will Smith followed by an RBI single from Yadier Alvarez knotted the game up 4-4 and sent it into extra innings. It wasn't until the top of the 10th that an RBI double from J.D. Davis drove in Pete Alonso and won the game for the Mets, putting them back atop the NL standings.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

After going 0-12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets made history yesterday by completing their first win at Dodger Stadium since 2007.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far