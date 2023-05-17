The New York Mets have decided to call up highly rated prospect Mark Vientos to the majors. The club currently sits fourth in the National League East with a 20-23 record, and the decision to call up the young infielder could shake things up after a disappiointing start.
Vientos has been exceptional this season in the minors. The 23-year-old is slashing .333/.416/.688 with the Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets. Over 166 plate appearances, he has racked up 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, 47 hits and 26 runs. After a dominant start to the year, the Mets could no longer ignore the rising star.
Mark Vientos is capable of playing first base or third base, but the fans are most excited about his potential as a hitter. The righty slugger will be called on to provide some much-needed power to an ailing offense. The Mets currently rank 20th in the MLB in home runs (44) , 21st in runs scored (179) and 19th in OPS (.704).
New York Mets fans could not contain their excitement after the news that one of their top prospects is making the jump to the majors.
Despite investing record amounts in the offseason, the team has failed to find any consistency. The Mets are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have not been able to put together a two-game win streak since April 2021.
The pitching staff has been poor, partly due to the fact that it has been decimated by injuries. Cy Young winners Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have combined for just nine starts and 44.2 innings so far.
On the offensive front, the Mets have been underwhelming. Pete Alonso has been one of the few bright spots, but even veteran players like Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and Mark Canha have failed to match last year's output.
The New York Mets have called up Mark Vientos and Brett Baty to jumpstart a struggling offense
The talented New York Mets offense has underperformed and been inconsistent during the first quarter of the season. The organization seems to be making a conscious effort to give youth a chance.
Highly rated prospect Brett Baty was called up last month as he has impressed. After 24 games, he has a .330 OBP and has recorded three home runs, eight RBIs and nine runs.
Mets fans will hope that Mark Vientos and Brett Baty can provide a much-needed spark to this lineup. It may be early, but the Metropolitans are making bold moves in order to change the trajectory of their season.