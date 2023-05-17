The New York Mets have decided to call up highly rated prospect Mark Vientos to the majors. The club currently sits fourth in the National League East with a 20-23 record, and the decision to call up the young infielder could shake things up after a disappiointing start.

Vientos has been exceptional this season in the minors. The 23-year-old is slashing .333/.416/.688 with the Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets. Over 166 plate appearances, he has racked up 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, 47 hits and 26 runs. After a dominant start to the year, the Mets could no longer ignore the rising star.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



Welcome back to The Show, The Mets are calling up Mark Vientos, per multiple reports.Welcome back to The Show, @MarkVientos_5 The Mets are calling up Mark Vientos, per multiple reports.Welcome back to The Show, @MarkVientos_5! 💥 https://t.co/cYUq885i3J

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mark Vientos is capable of playing first base or third base, but the fans are most excited about his potential as a hitter. The righty slugger will be called on to provide some much-needed power to an ailing offense. The Mets currently rank 20th in the MLB in home runs (44) , 21st in runs scored (179) and 19th in OPS (.704).

New York Mets fans could not contain their excitement after the news that one of their top prospects is making the jump to the majors.

Joshua Robert @JoshuaRobert56 @SNY_Mets

#Mets #LGM @MarkVientos_5 If he’s not in the lineup immediately there will be a complete meltdown of the fan base. He MUST play, and he must play CONSISTENTLY. @SNY_Mets @MarkVientos_5 If he’s not in the lineup immediately there will be a complete meltdown of the fan base. He MUST play, and he must play CONSISTENTLY. #Mets #LGM

🇦🇱 Pablo @unkownAlbanian @SNY_Mets @MarkVientos_5 There we go. Now I will be more positive regardless of the results. We needed to see the kids play when the vets they are replacing have no future here and have sucked for a long time. Good job Mets @SNY_Mets @MarkVientos_5 There we go. Now I will be more positive regardless of the results. We needed to see the kids play when the vets they are replacing have no future here and have sucked for a long time. Good job Mets

Despite investing record amounts in the offseason, the team has failed to find any consistency. The Mets are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have not been able to put together a two-game win streak since April 2021.

The pitching staff has been poor, partly due to the fact that it has been decimated by injuries. Cy Young winners Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have combined for just nine starts and 44.2 innings so far.

On the offensive front, the Mets have been underwhelming. Pete Alonso has been one of the few bright spots, but even veteran players like Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and Mark Canha have failed to match last year's output.

The New York Mets have called up Mark Vientos and Brett Baty to jumpstart a struggling offense

Mark Vientos of the New York Mets bats against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum

The talented New York Mets offense has underperformed and been inconsistent during the first quarter of the season. The organization seems to be making a conscious effort to give youth a chance.

Highly rated prospect Brett Baty was called up last month as he has impressed. After 24 games, he has a .330 OBP and has recorded three home runs, eight RBIs and nine runs.

Mets fans will hope that Mark Vientos and Brett Baty can provide a much-needed spark to this lineup. It may be early, but the Metropolitans are making bold moves in order to change the trajectory of their season.

Poll : 0 votes