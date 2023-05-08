Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon celebrating a big win for the Puerto Rican side in the World Baseball Classic. After signing the biggest reliever contract in MLB history, the star was now unable to play for the New York Mets- probably for an entire season.
Diaz was expected to miss six to eight months in recovery, so Mets fans wrote him off and didn't consider him as part of this year's team. However, they may want to rethink that when they see that Diaz is already working out just a couple of months after the injury.
Diaz posted to social media that he was on an exercise bike, which has stirred up the fan base. Despite the injury, Diaz doesn't look like someone who recently tore a significant ligament. Mets fans can't help but get excited about the prospect of their star closer coming back sooner than anyone expected.
There are two prevailing ideas within the Mets fan base regarding Edwin Diaz. First, many fans are excited that a valuable piece might be available down the stretch and in the playoffs. A postseason series gets a lot more comfortable if one of the best relievers in baseball is active to their credit.
However, other fans don't believe there's any value in Diaz returning. A return would potentially be rushed since the initial diagnosis was to effectively miss the entire season. The Mets are 17-18 and seven games back of the Atlanta Braves, so their fans are not keen on their playoff chances at this point.
If the Mets are going to flounder, then what good does a recovering Diaz do for them? That's how many fans are feeling, but others can't hide their glee. Will Diaz return this season?
Should Edwin Diaz return to the New York Mets this year?
Edwin Diaz might end up being healthy enough to play this season, but should he? The star closer might only be back for a stretch run and the playoffs. If he's more than healthy enough, then the Mets risk nothing by bringing him back for the key games.
However, if the return is rushed, it could backfire. Additionally, relievers don't bring that much value, so he might not move the needle much for those final games anyway.