Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon celebrating a big win for the Puerto Rican side in the World Baseball Classic. After signing the biggest reliever contract in MLB history, the star was now unable to play for the New York Mets- probably for an entire season.

Diaz was expected to miss six to eight months in recovery, so Mets fans wrote him off and didn't consider him as part of this year's team. However, they may want to rethink that when they see that Diaz is already working out just a couple of months after the injury.

(via SugarDiaz39/IG) Edwin Díaz is working on the exercise bike(via SugarDiaz39/IG) Edwin Díaz is working on the exercise bike 👀(via SugarDiaz39/IG) https://t.co/POVPxt2E97

Diaz posted to social media that he was on an exercise bike, which has stirred up the fan base. Despite the injury, Diaz doesn't look like someone who recently tore a significant ligament. Mets fans can't help but get excited about the prospect of their star closer coming back sooner than anyone expected.

Caledor @Tiberious_Elona @SNY_Mets This is insanely fast progress for this injury. Edwin is amazing. @SNY_Mets This is insanely fast progress for this injury. Edwin is amazing.

PeteAlonso23’MVP @Richie_Brienza @SNY_Mets @SNYtv They can’t score runs to bring him in so why rush @SNY_Mets @SNYtv They can’t score runs to bring him in so why rush

Soul @ShiftingSoul @SNY_Mets If im being honest I would rather have a 100% Edwin Diaz next year fully healed and ready to go, Then a 55% Edwin Diaz rushing to comeback this year and risk to get rehurt again and risk losing him for another year, I rather have em healthy and safe next year than rush em back… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @SNY_Mets If im being honest I would rather have a 100% Edwin Diaz next year fully healed and ready to go, Then a 55% Edwin Diaz rushing to comeback this year and risk to get rehurt again and risk losing him for another year, I rather have em healthy and safe next year than rush em back… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jacob Piccini @JacobPiccini @SNY_Mets he wants to get back so bad. i just hope he doesn’t rush it @SNY_Mets he wants to get back so bad. i just hope he doesn’t rush it

Josh Chisholm @JChisholm8 @SNY_Mets Closer is only as good as the team around him. No need to rush back stud. Mets are dead in the water at this point. @SNY_Mets Closer is only as good as the team around him. No need to rush back stud. Mets are dead in the water at this point.

Middle relief has been a disaster.

If he gets back to his closing role,

Robertson and Ottavino could settle back into their middle relief spots. @SNY_Mets We need Edwin back so badly.Middle relief has been a disaster.If he gets back to his closing role,Robertson and Ottavino could settle back into their middle relief spots. @SNY_Mets We need Edwin back so badly.Middle relief has been a disaster.If he gets back to his closing role,Robertson and Ottavino could settle back into their middle relief spots.

Especially if the Mets make the playoffs. @SNY_Mets I know a lot of people gonna disagree, but just looking at how he’s moving and walking (during his ceremony the other day) I’m gonna say he will be back this yearEspecially if the Mets make the playoffs. @SNY_Mets I know a lot of people gonna disagree, but just looking at how he’s moving and walking (during his ceremony the other day) I’m gonna say he will be back this yearEspecially if the Mets make the playoffs.

Toby Music @TobyMusic7 @SNY_Mets He will be back and be a huge piece of and for our organization. @SNY_Mets He will be back and be a huge piece of and for our organization.

There are two prevailing ideas within the Mets fan base regarding Edwin Diaz. First, many fans are excited that a valuable piece might be available down the stretch and in the playoffs. A postseason series gets a lot more comfortable if one of the best relievers in baseball is active to their credit.

However, other fans don't believe there's any value in Diaz returning. A return would potentially be rushed since the initial diagnosis was to effectively miss the entire season. The Mets are 17-18 and seven games back of the Atlanta Braves, so their fans are not keen on their playoff chances at this point.

If the Mets are going to flounder, then what good does a recovering Diaz do for them? That's how many fans are feeling, but others can't hide their glee. Will Diaz return this season?

Should Edwin Diaz return to the New York Mets this year?

Edwin Diaz might end up being healthy enough to play this season, but should he? The star closer might only be back for a stretch run and the playoffs. If he's more than healthy enough, then the Mets risk nothing by bringing him back for the key games.

Could Edwin Diaz return this season?

However, if the return is rushed, it could backfire. Additionally, relievers don't bring that much value, so he might not move the needle much for those final games anyway.

