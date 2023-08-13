The New York Mets suffered two very disappointing home losses against the Atlanta Braves.

They didn't pitch well in the first and let the game get away from them on Saturday afternoon. After a humiliating 21-3 defeat in the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Braves, Jose Quintana pitched much better in the second game.

However, their bats stayed silent, and they lost the second game 6-0 to complete the sweep on a disastrously long day at Citi Field.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the day's events on social media:

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Saturday's Game 2 summary

Spencer Strider, who leads the MLB in strikeouts, outperformed Jose Quintana. Quintana gave up one run over six innings in his best outing of five reliable starts for the Mets since he returned from the disabled list on July 20.

In the eighth inning of Game 2, errors by second baseman Danny Mendick and center fielder Tim Locastro on the same play allowed Atlanta to score. Mendick booted a Riley blast, and Locastro overran the ball in center field, allowing Albies to score and giving the team a two-run advantage.

Later in the inning, Ozuna hit an RBI double off Drew Smith to give the Braves a 4-0 lead before Albies added a two-run home run in the ninth.

All things considered, it was a terrible day for the New York Mets and their fans have every reason to be unhappy. When the season began the Mets had postseason aspirations, but have underperformed ever since. After yesterday's defeats, New York is fourth in the NL East with a 52-65 record.

With the team looking to build for next season, morale is understandably low among the fanbase. We will see if the New York Mets can give their fans something positive to shout about in the coming weeks.