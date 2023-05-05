Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman completed a rare immaculate inning, much to the dismay of New York Mets fans who remember him fondly. Holderman was traded by the Mets to the Pirates in exchange for slugger Daniel Vogelbach, who has not lived up to expectations thus far. Meanwhile, Holderman is blossoming into a key player for the Pirates pitching staff.

An immaculate inning, which Colin Holderman threw, is an inning of three strike-outs where only nine pitches are thrown, all strikes. This is an exceptionally rare occurence in MLB, with this being the very first of the season. It may have come in a losing effort, but is still an extraordinary feat.

MLB took to Twitter to share the video of the immaculate inning to Twitter, probably not expecting a massive reaction from New York Mets fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB @MLB



(MLB x Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!(MLB x @loanDepot Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!(MLB x @loanDepot) https://t.co/BLzFXkm8yh

Mets fans have had plenty to complain about this season, finding themselves at .500 after 32 games. The inauspicous returns of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander both resulting in losses dampened spirits even further. Then, a former pitcher of theirs threw an immaculate inning. That's a bad couple of days for any team.

chance @Chancetheman511 MLB @MLB



(MLB x Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!(MLB x @loanDepot Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!(MLB x @loanDepot) https://t.co/BLzFXkm8yh Ngl I wish we could have this trade back @mets I miss holderman twitter.com/mlb/status/165… Ngl I wish we could have this trade back @mets I miss holderman twitter.com/mlb/status/165…

Holderman was essentially still a prospect when the Mets traded him, but he is evolving into an excellent relief pitcher. He currently has an ERA of 3.21 and 16 strikeouts across 16 innings in 2023. The fact he has continued growth is great for Pittsburgh Pirates fans, but doesn't do much for New York Mets fans.

𝓑𝓲𝓸𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮𝔃 ☔️ @McKenzieFanAcc MLB @MLB



(MLB x Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!(MLB x @loanDepot Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!(MLB x @loanDepot) https://t.co/BLzFXkm8yh We gave him up for Daniel Vogelbach, a power hitting DH who has 1 HR this whole season twitter.com/mlb/status/165… We gave him up for Daniel Vogelbach, a power hitting DH who has 1 HR this whole season twitter.com/mlb/status/165…

MetCast @MetCastPod MLB @MLB



(MLB x Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!(MLB x @loanDepot Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!(MLB x @loanDepot) https://t.co/BLzFXkm8yh Hey Mets fans remember him? We traded him for the worlds most light hitting DH 🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/mlb/status/165… Hey Mets fans remember him? We traded him for the worlds most light hitting DH 🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/mlb/status/165…

The fact that Colin Holderman accomplished an immaculate inning against the Tampa Bay Rays only adds to how impressive it is. The Rays have been one of MLB's most powerful offenses but had three straight batters retired in nine pitches.

Logan ⚔️ @HerediaTDM @MLB @loanDepot I was told Holderman was useless when he was with the Mets @MLB @loanDepot I was told Holderman was useless when he was with the Mets

The New York Mets and their fans are in a bad way right now, and a pitcher they traded being immaculate isn't helping.

Do the New York Mets regret trading away Colin Holderman in 2022?

New York Mets v San Francisco Giants

While this one performance is impressive, it is better to look at the trade with more context. Yes, Colin Holderman has become a solid relief option for the team with the best record in the National League. And sure, Daniel Vogelbach is struggling to find his power swing despite being able to get on base. Wait, do Mets fans have a point?

It is probably still too early to call a winner and a loser in this trade, but that isn't stopping a lot of fans from melting down.

Poll : 0 votes