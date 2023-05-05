Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman completed a rare immaculate inning, much to the dismay of New York Mets fans who remember him fondly. Holderman was traded by the Mets to the Pirates in exchange for slugger Daniel Vogelbach, who has not lived up to expectations thus far. Meanwhile, Holderman is blossoming into a key player for the Pirates pitching staff.
An immaculate inning, which Colin Holderman threw, is an inning of three strike-outs where only nine pitches are thrown, all strikes. This is an exceptionally rare occurence in MLB, with this being the very first of the season. It may have come in a losing effort, but is still an extraordinary feat.
MLB took to Twitter to share the video of the immaculate inning to Twitter, probably not expecting a massive reaction from New York Mets fans.
Mets fans have had plenty to complain about this season, finding themselves at .500 after 32 games. The inauspicous returns of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander both resulting in losses dampened spirits even further. Then, a former pitcher of theirs threw an immaculate inning. That's a bad couple of days for any team.
Holderman was essentially still a prospect when the Mets traded him, but he is evolving into an excellent relief pitcher. He currently has an ERA of 3.21 and 16 strikeouts across 16 innings in 2023. The fact he has continued growth is great for Pittsburgh Pirates fans, but doesn't do much for New York Mets fans.
The fact that Colin Holderman accomplished an immaculate inning against the Tampa Bay Rays only adds to how impressive it is. The Rays have been one of MLB's most powerful offenses but had three straight batters retired in nine pitches.
The New York Mets and their fans are in a bad way right now, and a pitcher they traded being immaculate isn't helping.
Do the New York Mets regret trading away Colin Holderman in 2022?
While this one performance is impressive, it is better to look at the trade with more context. Yes, Colin Holderman has become a solid relief option for the team with the best record in the National League. And sure, Daniel Vogelbach is struggling to find his power swing despite being able to get on base. Wait, do Mets fans have a point?
It is probably still too early to call a winner and a loser in this trade, but that isn't stopping a lot of fans from melting down.