It's been an ugly week for the New York Mets. While fans were happy to see the return of their two aces, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, it was short-lived. The Detroit Tigers swept New York in a three-game series this week.
Falling six games behind the Atlanta Braves, who lead the division, GM Billy Eppler still has faith in his team. He's not worried about how his team underperformed in Detroit this week.
The MLB season is long and grueling, and there will be stretches where a team underperforms. There are also stretches where a team overperforms. It's important not to get too high or low on any team during points in the season.
Eppler has the utmost confidence in the team to turn it around. He thinks the team has enough talent to get their feet under themselves and get the ball rolling.
"We don't believe in Billy Eppler though," one fan tweeted.
"Stop it.. you built a bad roster," another fan tweeted.
New York Mets fans don't share the same sentiment that Eppler does. They're looking for the front office to shake up the roster.
Fans are hammering the team to call up prospects Matt Vientos and Ron Mauricio. They think they could provide the spark that the team desperately needs.
There's still a lot of time for the New York Mets to get it going
While a lot of baseball is still left to be played, the New York Mets have to figure it out. They seem to be a team that can't stop stepping on their toes. One night they will get a good outing from their pitchers but fail to wake their bats up, and vice versa.
Take Justin Verlander's Thursday debut, for example. He didn't pitch badly, giving up two solo home runs, but he had no run support. They only had three hits as a team on Thursday. It's tough to win games when the team can only muster up a few hits. The Mets can't waste a quality start like that.
They have a few series to get back on track, starting on Friday. They take on the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series and the Cincinnati Reds right after.
Hopefully, the Mets can forget their series in Detroit and turn it around in these next two series. They can't afford to continue to drop games if they want a shot at the division title.