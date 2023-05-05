It's been an ugly week for the New York Mets . While fans were happy to see the return of their two aces, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, it was short-lived. The Detroit Tigers swept New York in a three-game series this week.

Falling six games behind the Atlanta Braves, who lead the division, GM Billy Eppler still has faith in his team. He's not worried about how his team underperformed in Detroit this week.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo 📽️ Billy Eppler: "I believe in this roster. I believe in this team." 📽️ Billy Eppler: "I believe in this roster. I believe in this team." https://t.co/M9I1IgKs24

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The MLB season is long and grueling, and there will be stretches where a team underperforms. There are also stretches where a team overperforms. It's important not to get too high or low on any team during points in the season.

Eppler has the utmost confidence in the team to turn it around. He thinks the team has enough talent to get their feet under themselves and get the ball rolling.

"We don't believe in Billy Eppler though," one fan tweeted.

"Stop it.. you built a bad roster," another fan tweeted.

Christopher Ward @cward78

The

Pitching is injured or bad, and the lineup isn't deep enough! Vientos needs to be the DH...Mauricio should be 2b soon!

#LGM @AnthonyDiComo Of course he's going to say that, he put this team together!The #Mets have already been shut out 6 times in 2023 and have lost 9 out of 11 games!Pitching is injured or bad, and the lineup isn't deep enough! Vientos needs to be the DH...Mauricio should be 2b soon! @AnthonyDiComo Of course he's going to say that, he put this team together! The #Mets have already been shut out 6 times in 2023 and have lost 9 out of 11 games! Pitching is injured or bad, and the lineup isn't deep enough! Vientos needs to be the DH...Mauricio should be 2b soon!#LGM

New York Mets fans don't share the same sentiment that Eppler does. They're looking for the front office to shake up the roster.

Mark Hosen @HosenMark @AnthonyDiComo Bring up vientos and Mauricio. Don't like the age of some of the starters and don't like the depth of bullpen. @AnthonyDiComo Bring up vientos and Mauricio. Don't like the age of some of the starters and don't like the depth of bullpen.

B3nD0v3r1978 @d0v3r1978 @AnthonyDiComo The pitching will figure it out. These guys are Vets but we need another power bat and the offense needs to be more consistent. Would like to see more Escobar at DH or move McNeil to left and out him at second. Canha should be a role player at this point @AnthonyDiComo The pitching will figure it out. These guys are Vets but we need another power bat and the offense needs to be more consistent. Would like to see more Escobar at DH or move McNeil to left and out him at second. Canha should be a role player at this point

Daryl Thomas @DarylTh95883545 @AnthonyDiComo Look how it took Baty & Alvarez to adjust & get going so the same thing going to happen with Vientos & Mauricio. Get these players up now so they can get all those nervous desires out of them & play ball like Baty & Alvarez are doing now. @AnthonyDiComo Look how it took Baty & Alvarez to adjust & get going so the same thing going to happen with Vientos & Mauricio. Get these players up now so they can get all those nervous desires out of them & play ball like Baty & Alvarez are doing now.

Ken Timque @ken_timque @AnthonyDiComo He has to believe in it to save his job. In addition to spending $180 million on two burnt out starters, he has really done nothing to improve the offense. Going to be a long season. @AnthonyDiComo He has to believe in it to save his job. In addition to spending $180 million on two burnt out starters, he has really done nothing to improve the offense. Going to be a long season.

Fans are hammering the team to call up prospects Matt Vientos and Ron Mauricio. They think they could provide the spark that the team desperately needs.

There's still a lot of time for the New York Mets to get it going

New York Mets v Detroit Tigers

While a lot of baseball is still left to be played, the New York Mets have to figure it out. They seem to be a team that can't stop stepping on their toes. One night they will get a good outing from their pitchers but fail to wake their bats up, and vice versa.

Take Justin Verlander's Thursday debut, for example. He didn't pitch badly, giving up two solo home runs, but he had no run support. They only had three hits as a team on Thursday. It's tough to win games when the team can only muster up a few hits. The Mets can't waste a quality start like that.

They have a few series to get back on track, starting on Friday. They take on the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series and the Cincinnati Reds right after.

Hopefully, the Mets can forget their series in Detroit and turn it around in these next two series. They can't afford to continue to drop games if they want a shot at the division title.

Poll : 0 votes