The New York Mets are among the teams speaking with outfielder Andrew Benintendi. The 2022 All-Star has been linked to the Houston Astros as well as re-signing with the New York Yankees.

The team seems skeptical that they'll be able to re-sign outfielder Brandon Nimmo this off-season. This would leave them with a hole in centerfield. Nimmo walking would require the New York Mets to employ Starling Marte or Mark Canha at center.

Andrew Benintendi isn't the greatest fit for the Mets, but they're doing their due diligence. They don't want to be left out in the cold if they can't re-sign Nimmo.

New York Mets fans are split after hearing reports that the team is interested in Benintendi. Some are for the team signing him, while others don't see the hype behind him.

"Omfg this will be the end of me watching baseball," one fan explained.

"This makes so much sense. Younger, cheaper, better fit which could move Canha or Marte to center. I would like this move a lot," said another fan.

Kevin Hudson @KhudNY @Joelsherman1 I don’t get the love for this guy. He hasnt lived up to expectations at all. Had a nice 1st half in KC but he’s nothing special. @Joelsherman1 I don’t get the love for this guy. He hasnt lived up to expectations at all. Had a nice 1st half in KC but he’s nothing special.

JohnnyFreedom13 @JohnnyTunes @Joelsherman1 Should of been in on him at the deadline. @Joelsherman1 Should of been in on him at the deadline.

James Lingk @RPGuy16 @Joelsherman1 How do you let both deGrom and Nimmo walk in the same offseason? This is a major disappointment. @Joelsherman1 How do you let both deGrom and Nimmo walk in the same offseason? This is a major disappointment.

Some fans are all in on Benintendi. He's a young player who won't cost a ton of money and has already proven what he can do out on the field. They believe he'd be a great addition to the team.

Other fans aren't too excited by Andrew Benintendi's performances. They claim that he's only had a nice first half for the Kansas City Royals and has done nothing since. It's been a frustrating off-season for the Mets, watching Jacob deGrom sign with the Texas Rangers.

How would Andrew Benintendi fit in with the New York Mets?

As discussed earlier, the Mets could shift Starling Marte or Mark Canha to center field. This hasn't been something they've been fond of doing. Marte limped across the finish line as the season came to an end. They don't want to deploy him out there with his injury history.

The New York Mets could sign a centerfielder in free agency. This would allow them to keep Marte and Canha in the corner outfield spots while rotating Benintendi there as well. Kevin Kiermaier is a name that has popped up as a centerfield piece that would work here.

As Winter Meetings have officially started and free agency has gotten hot, it will be interesting to see how the Mets navigate this situation.

