"I love New York" - New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso claims he is open for a contract extension with the NYC ball club

The New York Mets first baseman, Pete Alonso, wants to stay in the Big Apple. Like many other teams at this time of year, the Mets are looking to avoid arbitration with players they value. With that, on March 22, they inked a one-year, $7.4 million contract with Alonso.

The New York Mets, who finished third in the National League East last season, are looking to maintain the quality of their infield, which features solid names like Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar.

New York Mets prefered team for Alonso

The 29-year-old is happy playing in Queens. He has played there since he first broke into the big leagues in 2019. That year, the rookie belted 53 home runs, claiming the record for most home runs in New York Mets history for a rookie at the time.

It seems now, though, that Pete Alonso is not satisfied with the one-year contract he has signed.

The Florida native has said, "I love New York. It’s a special place. I’ve really enjoyed my time playing and for me I think we really - me and my family - have embraced the city."

Pete Alonso is open to a contract extension with the Mets

Alonso, who led the Mets with home runs last year with 37, also hit 27 singles. However, it now seems as though the Mets have some decisions to make. With a rather large payroll, they are currently in talks with four players regarding contract extensions: Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Chris Bassitt, and Brandon Nimmo.

The Mets evidently value Alonso, and he values them. So what is the problem? Well, with Francisco Lindor likely looking to sign an extension very soon, in addition to the afforementioned players looking for one, it remains now a question of whether or not they value him enough to put forward the kind of money that fans, spectators, and perhaps Pete Alonso himself think he deserves.

