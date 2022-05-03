"All could easily have been optioned for now but Mets sent a big message that they will employ their 26 best" - New York Mets make shocking moves to bolster their roster, opt to keep multiple young talent in the team

The New York Mets faced a major decision heading into the second day of May. With MLB rosters shrinking from 28 active members to 26, manager Buck Showalter decided he was going to remove one pitcher and one position player from the roster. Yuan Lopez was sent back to the AAA squad following a game that yielded a three-game suspension for intentionally hitting Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber with a pitch in Sunday night's matchup. However, the final spot was much more difficult.

The club had four options on whom to send down. The first was Travis Jankowsi, whose speed and defense made him a valuable fourth outfielder for the club. The next player on the chopping block was corner infielder J.D. Davis, who is off to a slow start but is a proven power threat against left-handed pitchers. The final three players were former first-round pick Dominic Smith, slick fielding shortstop Luis Guillorme, and high-priced second baseman Robinson Cano.

Smith was slightly out-hitting Cano before Sunday's four-hit performance that helped the Mets defeat the Phillies. Guillorme is the only player on the roster who can play shortstop at a major league level after Francisco Lindor. Cano, however, is set to make around $20 million per year and designating him for assignment would essentially be paying the rest of Cano's contract to play for any other team. In a shocking turn of events, the team opted to cut ties with Cano. According to New York Mets GM Bily Eppler, it was about baseball, not money.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Billy Eppler says he presented various scenarios to Mets owner Steve Cohen and told him the baseball operations department's recommendation regarding Robinson Canó. He also relayed the financial impact of all avenues.



The Jon Heyman of "The New York Post" went on to back up the sentiment, pointing out that this was a demonstration of faith and support for the younger New York Mets players.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Mets did right by Guillorme, JD Davis and Dom Smith. All could easily have been optioned for now but Mets sent a big message that they will employ their 26 best, no matter the name or even the contract. Mets did right by Guillorme, JD Davis and Dom Smith. All could easily have been optioned for now but Mets sent a big message that they will employ their 26 best, no matter the name or even the contract.

After posting a Hall of Fame caliber career with the New York Yankees, Cano signed a megadeal with the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners sent Cano to the New York Mets with closer Edwin Diaz in a deal that included outfielder Jared Kelenic. The deal was hated almost immediately after it was made. The team's move seemingly ends the fan dread, as owner Steve Cohen is set to pay the contract outright.

