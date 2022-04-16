New York Mets staff member tested Covid positive, may impact several unvaccinated players

If you thought the age of COVID in baseball was over, think again. An unnamed New York Mets staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The unnamed New York Mets staffer was in close contact with many players, so a lot of Mets players had to get tested.

Tim Healey @timbhealey Sources: The Mets had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, and a bunch of players and coaches are close contacts. They’re waiting to get test results back. Some players might not be available today. Sources: The Mets had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, and a bunch of players and coaches are close contacts. They’re waiting to get test results back. Some players might not be available today.

The Mets were on top of the testing process. Only Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha tested positive. Both were placed on the COVID injured list.

Who are Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha?

Brandon Nimmo is an outfielder who was drafted by the Mets with the 13th overall pick in 2011. His ascent to the Major Leagues was slow, but he was called up in June of 2016. He played 32 games that season and finished with one home run and six RBIs.

Nimmo started the 2017 season in the Minor Leagues but was called back up to the Mets in June and stayed on their roster for the rest of the season. He has been sent down to minors a few times sice 2018, but has spent most of his time in New York.

Outfielder Nick Plummer was called up and will take Nimmo's spot while he is out. Plummer will be making his Major League debut.

Mark Canha is a more established player than Brandon Nimmo. He is a veteran outfielder and first baseman. He was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the seventh round of the 2010 Draft but made his debut as an Opening Day starter in 2015. He played in Oakland from 2015 to 2021 but signed with the New York Mets as a free agent in 2021.

Canha will be replaced by Matt Reynolds. Reynolds originally played for the Mets from 2016 to 2017 but has jumped around the league since then. He played a handful of games for the Washington Nationals in 2018 and a handful of games for the Kansas City Royals in 2020. He has not appeared in a major league game since 2020.

