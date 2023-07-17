New York Mets Trade Rumors: Team is reportedly ready to trade talented players if they are sellers at deadline

This has not exactly been the season that New York Mets fans, players, and front-office members envisioned before the start of the regular season. After spending an MLB record $445 million on their current squad, the team has underperformed across the diamond. This has led to the Mets potentially becoming sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Even though the New York Mets continue to struggle this season, the roster is undeniably filled with talent. This is why they might be the most interesting team to follow as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches.

According to many experts, many of the club's veterans could become available at the deadline. Tommy Pham, David Robertson, Mark Canha, and Omar Narvaez are some of the names that have been mentioned by many as the most likely trade candidates if the Mets decide to sell some of their veterans.

"UPDATE: According to @martinonyc, Tommy Pham, Mark Canha, David Robertson and Omar Narvaez are the most likely to get traded if the #Mets sell at the deadline. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are "trickier cases." #LGM" - @genymets

The New York Mets have several pending free agents, including the four players mentioned above. Aside from Tommy Pham, Mark Canha, David Robertson, and Omar Narvaez; Carlos Carrasco, Jose Peraza, and Dominic Leone are also set for unrestricted free agency.

Could the New York Mets move on from their high-priced veterans Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer?

While this may seem like simply rumors, there is a possibility that the Mets decide to move on from their two talented, albeit expensive pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

The two future Hall of Famers have both struggled this year, which could be the result of several things, including pressure, organizational dysfunction, or simply age. Verlander and Scherzer are both set to make $43.3 million, which given their lack of elite production, is a tough bill to foot.

And so all eyes shift to Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer's futures in Queens:

"Two weeks until the trade deadline and it's more than clear that the #Mets are more likely to be sellers. And so all eyes shift to Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer's futures in Queens:" - @JoePantorno

While Justin Verlander may be the least likely of the two to move, there is real potential for Max Scherzer to be dealt by the New York Mets this season. However, any deal involving the two comes with a few obstacles that the team will need to address.

The 38-year-old Scherzer has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve any potential landing spot before any deal could be facilitated. Scherzer also holds a player option for next season, so New York may look to move him this season instead of risk losing him for nothing.

