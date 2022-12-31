New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is busy getting ready for the 2023 season. He wasn't satisfied with the year he had in 2022. He finished with a .211 batting average, the lowest of his career.
In trying to get better for next season, Stanton posted a video of him putting in work in his weight room. You can see him with a split stance, pulling the weight down across his body. He pulled four plates with very little effort.
It's not a standard exercise that everyone has done before. This strengthens various parts of his body as he pulls his hands through what would be the strike zone.
Fans took the opportunity to poke fun at Stanton. They don't understand the workout.
"Lol, wtf is that. The trainer needs training. lol" one fan tweeted.
"Is there an exercise to do for contact?" another fan asked.
New York Yankees fans are more worried about Giancarlo Stanton getting hurt from doing these workouts. He was most recently dealing with an Achilles tendon issue that sidelined him for a few games last season.
Other fans understand where all of his power comes from. Stanton is an absolute force. You forget just how big he is when he's standing next to Aaron Judge all the time.
Watch out for Giancarlo Stanton next year if this is how he's taking his vacation. Judge and Stanton may have the league on lock next season.
Expect a big season from Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees
The Yankees have done everything they've needed to so far this offseason. They re-signed core members of their team like Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge. They also added one of the most consistent left-handed pitchers in the league by signing Carlos Rodon.They still have a question mark in left field. They've been linked to outfielder Bryan Reynolds. It's also been rumored that the team will be fine rolling out a combination of Aaron Hicks and some prospects to fill the position throughout the season.
The New York Yankees' championship window is open, and they know it. The front office can't afford another blunder in the postseason. Fans are growing impatient as they wait for their team to return to their old championship ways.
The 2023 season will be huge for the Yankees. It will be interesting to see if they can get over their postseason hump.