Top 5 best New York Yankees opening day wins

The New York Yankees are the most successful franchise in MLB history. The team's history includes 27 World Series titles and many postseason memories that Yankee fans will always remember.

With opening day just days away, there are many memories that the New York Yankees have made on opening day. This article will look over the team’s five best opening day wins of all-time.

#5. April 3, 2006: New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Hideki Matsui bats during a Tigers v Yankees game.

This Opening Day game features one of the biggest blowout wins in Yankees opening day history. Outfielder Hideki Matsui had a historic day, going 4-4 with two walks. The Yankees would go on to win the game 15-2.

#4. April 7, 1992: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

The two historic rivals faced off on Opening Day 1992. The game was pitched between Boston Red Sox star Roger Clemens and the Yankees' Scott Sanderson.

Clemens went 8 innings for the Red Sox but this would not be enough as the Yankees, led by star first baseman Don Mattingly, would go on to win the game 4-3. Mattingly went 3 for 4 in the game with a run scored.

#3. April 9, 1981: Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

This opening day game was never in doubt from the beginning as the Yankees would win by a score of 10-3. The game was highlighted by a pinch-hit grand slam by Bobby Murcer in the 7th inning that would break the game wide open.

#2. April 18, 1923, Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

This game goes way back in history to the very first game in Yankee Stadium history. Babe Ruth faced his former team and belted a three-run home run in the 3rd inning with two outs.

The Yankees would go on to win by a score of 4-1. It was truly a historic game that went down as one of the best Yankees opening day games of all-time.

#1. April 2, 1996: NY Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

This opening day game from 1996 is the best opening day win in Yankees history. This was the first opening day game for Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter and he made his presence known by hitting his first career home run.

The Yankees would defeat the Cleveland Indians by a score of 7-1. This season is also memorable as it was the start of the Yankees' first of four World Series titles over the next five years.

