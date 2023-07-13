New York Yankees 2024 Schedule: Key Games, how to watch, and ticket details

The New York Yankees' schedule for the 2024 MLB season was released on Thursday. The Bronx Bombers will begin next season with a four-game away series against the Houston Astros beginning on March 28.

The Yankees will then play a three-game series on the road before hosting the Toronto Blue Jays in a series starting from April 5 onwards.

Aaron Boone's team will play the Subway Series matchups against the New York Mets on June 25-26 (at Citi Field) and July 23-24 (at Yankee Stadium). The Yankees will also play in a nine-game West Coast trip from May 24-June 2 (going up against the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants). The pinstripes will feature in nine straight AL East games to close out the schedule, with the finale coming at Baltimore on July 14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees will conclude their regular season with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates late in September.

The New York outfit is scheduled to play 52 total division games, 64 total non-divisional Intraleague games and 46 total Interleague games in its grueling 162-game regular season campaign in 2024.

Yankees fans, who do not have cable, might have limited options on how they want to watch their team’s games live on local broadcasts next season. Streaming services such as Hulu, fuboTV and Sling have not carried the regional sports network for the past three years.

Those who live outside the New York market and want to watch the Yankees can subscribe to MLB.TV.

How to get tickets for New York Yankees games in 2024?

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

Fans who wish to watch the New York Yankees live at the Yankee Stadium in 2024 can purchase tickets for games online. For home games, tickets will be available at StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Ticketmaster.

The Yankees are the most successful team in MLB history, having won a record 27 World Series titles. While the 2023 season is still ongoing, it will be interesting to see whether they can add to that tally in the near future.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes