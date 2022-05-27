New York Yankees: 5 players most likely to be traded in 2022 

The New York Yankees currently have the best record in Major League Baseball at 31-13. This is mainly thanks to almost everyone on the team performing at a high level. Whether it's stars like Aaron Judge or bullpen guys like Miguel Castro, most of the team is coming through and playing well.

However, there are still a few players who need to step it up for the Yankees if they want to have continued success. If these players do not step it up soon, they could likely be out of New York in the near future. Furthermore, the Yankees have a couple of holes that need to be filled in order to be a truly complete team. Here are five players who are most likely to be traded by the Yankees by the end of the 2022 MLB season.

Five New York Yankees who could get a one-way ticket out of New York

#5 Isiah Kiner-Falefa

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was part of the Josh Donaldson trade that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshella to the Minnesota Twins. Since coming to New York, Kiner-Falefa has been a flop, batting .255 with just a .604 OPS through 41 games played. If he does not pick it up soon, the Yankees should start looking to move him.

#4 Gleyber Torres

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Gleyber Torres is a controversial pick because he is not really having a bad season. He is currently batting .243, slugging .449 with seven homeruns in 41 games. However, he is young and would have a lot of value if traded. If the Yankees want to be in win-now mode, then it would be smart to trade Gleyber for a more established player.

#3 Marwin Gonzalez

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two

Marwin Gonzalez might be the worst pickup the Yankees got this off-season. Gonzalez signed with the Yankees in March of 2022, and he has not been performing at all. He is currently batting .213 and slugging just .277 in 22 games played, which is ultimately detrimental to the Yankees. He will likely not see himself in pinstripes for much longer if he keeps this up.

#2 Joey Gallo

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

Joey Gallo has yet to bat .200 for the Yankees since being traded to New York last season. He is currently batting .171, with an OPS of just .611 in 36 games so far this season. Although he has had All-Star years in Texas with the Rangers, he has not produced in the pinstripes, and the Yankees should look to flip him come July.

#1 Aaron Hicks

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees - Game One

Aaron Hicks has been a Yankee for seven years and produced well for them at first. However, these past two seasons have been absolutely abysmal. Having missed most of the 2021 MLB season and currently slumping hard this year, he has fallen far from seasons past. Currently, Hicks is batting .209 and is slugging just .243. Numbers like these for an extended period of time hurt any team you are on, let alone a team that is competing to win it all this year.

Fans want him gone, and it is likely that he will not be in the pinstripes too much longer.

