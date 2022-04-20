“A lot of four-letter words” - New York Yankees ace pulled after disastrous start; Are pricey pitcher's struggles at mound more serious than they appear?

It is an open secret that New York Yankees pitching star Gerrit Cole has not had the season start that many, including himself, were expecting.

Gerrit Cole's first appearance of the 2022 season against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium began with fireworks. Due to actor and comedian Billy Crystal performing the ceremonial first pitch, the game was delayed four minutes. Gerrit Cole voiced his anger, which translated to his performance. In the first inning of the April 8 game, Cole surrended three runs before he even got his first out.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Yankees pitching tonight vs Tigers:

- Gerrit Cole: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 BB

- Bullpen (5 pitchers): 7.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB

"Yankees pitching tonight vs Tigers: - Gerrit Cole: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 BB.- Bullpen (5 pitchers): 7.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB" - @ Fox SPORTS: MLB

Unfortunately for Cole, his woes have not stopped there. He was taken for a ride by the Detroit Tigers batting order on Monday, and the frustration within the organization is beginning to mount.

Gerrit Cole lasts only 1.2 innings as Detroit Tigers hit the New York Yankees ace around the ballpark

Gerrit Cole entered Monday's game looking for his first win of the 2022 season. After making it through the first inning, Cole loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning at Comerica Park.

After loading the bases, Cole walked ninth spot hitter Willi Castro, scoring Miguel Cabrera. With the bases still juiced, he allowed a sac-fly from leadoff man Robbie Grossman, who scored Akil Badoo.

Gerrit Cole is not having the season anybody expected from the $36 million dollar man

After the shaky performance, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided Cole's day was over. Gerrit Cole left the game after only 1.2 inning pitched. In his brief appearance, Gerrit Cole walked five Tigers and allowed three earned runs.

Thankfully for Cole, his team was able to bail him out for the third time this season. His successor, Clarke Schmidt, pitched a scoreless 3.1 innings and struck out six. The New York Yankees ended up winning the game 4-2.

Questions are now swirling as observers ask if Cole, who is earning about $36 million this year with the Yankees, is worth the cost.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Gerrit Cole is feeling GREAT Gerrit Cole is feeling GREAT https://t.co/Gh5nSkZjCc

"Gerrit Cole is feeling GREAT" - @ Barstool Sports

The Yankees will return to New York City to play the Cleveland Guardians this weekend, where Cole will likely get his next start. He is undoubtedly hoping to turn things around fast.

