San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - April 23, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game set at Progressive Field. Both teams start this series 4-2.

While San Francisco seems to be picking up where they left off last season, this is unexpected from the Guardians, who finished last season two games under .500. While we still have 96% of the season to play, the Guardians are hot! Cleveland has scored 44 runs in their last four games.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, April 15, 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

The Guardians are quickly becoming the team to watch in the American League, a large part of their success is due to rising star Steven Kwan. Kwan had mixed reviews coming into this season. There was debate if he was ready for the show, but Kwan is already breaking records. He is currently the fourth favorite for rookie of the year (+650).

Zach Pleasac is slated to start for Cleveland. Zach Pleasac is someone bettors should keep an eye on as he is poised to have a breakout year. He was phenomenal in his first start, giving up three hits and no runs in 5-2/3 innings pitched.

Carlos Rodon will be taking the hump for San Francisco. Rodon signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the club after having a breakout year with the White Sox. He finished the year with a 2.37 ERA and a sub-1 WHIP in 24 games started.

"Taking over as tongiht's first base coach: ALYSSA NAKKEN" - @ sfgiants

At 29 years old, fans will find out if Rodon's a late bloomer or a flash in the pan.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Runline Moneyline Total Runs San Francisco -1.5 (+115) -154 Over 8 (-115) Cleveland +1.5 (-138) +130 Under 8 (-105)

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

In his last outing, Rodon threw 12 Ks. This Guardians team is undoubtedly better than the Miami team he faced last time out, but there is no reason for the strikeout total to be so low. This is easy money for bettors.

Carlos Rodon Over 7.5 strikeouts (+120)

Zach Plesac's strikeout total is also worth taking. He is not a strikeout pitcher. Plesac only had three in his first appearance, and last year he averaged four strikeouts an outing.

Plesac Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Steven Kwan is another player worth riding with until he gives the world a reason not to. He is on a tear, and no one should bet against him.

Steven Kwan Over .5 RBIs (+250)

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Predictions

The way these two pitchers are dealing, there shouldn't be many hits or runs. This game will come down to bullpens. The way these teams are playing, the moneyline should be avoided. San Francisco will likely come out on top, but that's not the smart bet tonight.

