San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 15th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The San Francisco Giants will head out on their first road trip of the season and take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

The Giants bested the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park in the opening series of the year, taking two out of the three games. At the time of this writing, they will be looking to do the same against the San Diego Padres to finish out their opening home stand.

The Cleveland Guardians are coming off a series wherein they outscored division rivals Kansas City Royals by an aggregate score of 27-11. The Guardians also took two out of three games.

Here are the injury reports for both teams.

San Francisco Giants Injury Report

Evan Longoria, the third baseman for the Giants, has been plagued by injuries this year. He only played half the season last year, hitting 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. He is on the 10-day IL with finger issues.

Second baseman Tommy La Stella is practicing after straining his achillies tendon. He is also on the 10-day IL.

Additionally, LaMonte Wade Jr. joins the two players mentioned above on the 10-day IL with knee issues. Pitcher Matthew Boyd is on the 60-day IL with ongoing elbow problems.

Player Status Reason Matthew Boyd 60-day IL Elbow Evan Longoria 10-day IL Finger Tommy La Stella 10-day IL Achilles LaMonte Wade Jr 10-day IL Knee Tyler Rogers Day-to-Day Paternity

Starting pitcher Tommy Rogers is also day-to-day as he is on paternity leave.

Cleveland Guardians Injury Report

Canadian outfielder Josh Naylor is the most notable absence from the Guardians lineup. The youngster hit seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 69 games for Cleveland. He is on the 10-day IL with lower leg issues.

Starting pitcher Cody Morris finds himself on the 60-day IL with shoulder issues, and catcher Luke Maile is day-to-day with undisclosed issues.

Player Status Reason Josh Naylor 10-day IL Lower Leg Cody Morris 60-day IL Shoulder Luke Maile Day-to-Day Undisclosed

The majority of the squad remains healthy and ready to play ball.

San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians Predicted Batting Orders

San Francisco Giants

The Giants have what many pundits are touting as the best order in the National League West, save maybe the LA Dodgers. Here is likely how the Giants will look against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Peterson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Joey Bart, C Steve Duggar, CF Mauricio Dubon, 3B

Pitcher: Carlos Rodon

Pitcher Carlos Rodon on the Chicago White Sox last year

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians were able to ingite their lineup against the Kansas City Royals in the team's opening series. Here is how their lineup will likely look.

Myles Straw, CF Steven Kwan, LF Jose Ramirez, 3B Franmil Reyes, DH Amed Rosario, SS Owen Miller, 1B Ernie Clement, 2B Oscar Mercado, RF Austin Hedges, C

Pitcher: Zach Plesac

San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians Predicted Starting Rotations

San Francisco Giants

With Matthew Boyd out for the long term, pitcher Carlos Rodon will likely take his spot in the rotation, which looks like this:

Logan Webb Alex Cobb Alex Wood Tony DeSclafani Carlos Rodon

Cleveland Guardians

Pitcher Zach Plesac will get his second start of the season. In his first, against the Kansas City Royals, Plesac pitched 5.2 innings, allowing no runs with three strikeouts. The Guardians rotation will look like this:

Triston McKenzie Shane Bieber Aaron Civale Cal Quantrill Zach Plesac

Although neither team knows the other particularly well, it could be argued that both teams possess the ability to take the other for a ride. Both starting pitchers bottom out the rotation. It will be an interesting inter-league match for sure.

