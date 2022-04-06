“It ultimately boils down to doing what they did in 2015” - Bobby Witt Jr. makes bold claims as he gears up for Kansas City Royals Opening Day

Kansas City Royals highly touted prospect Bobby Witt Jr. will finally make his anticipated debut. He'll play third base on Opening Day as the team welcomes the visiting Cleveland Guardians. The 21-year-old young stud out of Colleyville, Texas, was selected by the Royals as the second overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

Witt was called into manager Mike Matheny's office on Tuesday. There, he was welcomed by club stalwarts Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez, and Andrew Benintendi, along with Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo.

“It was unbelievable,” Witt exclaimed. “Feels like that shows me that they have respect for me. I got respect for them. They want me to be a part of their team. Because it’s ultimately their team.”

The rookie expressed his gratitude and showed his appreciation toward the management and the players present during the occasion. The biggest hurdle right now for Witt is to help the current roster and lead the Royals back to their old winning ways.

“It ultimately boils down to doing what they did in 2015...That’s the next chapter,” said Witt.

Witt, of course, was alluding to the World Series title the Kansas City Royals won back in 2015, in which the aforementioned Perez was named the World Series MVP. The Royals defeated the New York Mets in five games to clinch the title. The team has struggled to find form and hasn't made it back to the playoffs since that triumphant year.

Going into the new season, the Kansas City Royals will parade their young pitching staff that includes Brady Singer and Brad Keller. They will be helped at the top of the lineup by the returning Royal and former American League Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke, who initially started his career at the Kauffman Stadium in 2004. On the batter's side of things, Witt will be guided and helped by veterans Carlos Santana, Hunter Dozier, and Adalberto Mondesi.

The Royals will start the new season against the Cleveland Guardians on April 7, 2022, at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is at 4:10 pm EST.

Is Bobby Witt Jr. the missing piece the Kansas City Royals need?

It has been six years since the Kansas City Royals even had a sniff of the playoffs. The last time they were in the playoffs, they topped the New York Mets in the Fall Classic. The succeeding seasons have been mired with mediocre results and constant rebuilding. They are looking to turn their fortunes around with the help of the number one prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Bobby Witt Jr.

"Now it's about trying to go out there and win games and try to win a championship." Bobby Witt Jr. on finding out he's going to the show."Now it's about trying to go out there and win games and try to win a championship." #Royals Bobby Witt Jr. on finding out he's going to the show."Now it's about trying to go out there and win games and try to win a championship." #Royals https://t.co/wsQ6DinLsh

Witt will hopefully replicate or better his slash line of .290/.361/.575 with 33 HR, 96 RBI, and 29 stolen bases he achieved in 122 Double-A and Triple-A minor league games last season.

Kansas City is a good hitting team in terms of averages, but it lacks follow-through. The team is in the bottom ten when it comes to runs scored and runs batted in. With the young gun Witt coming in hot this campaign, the Royals hope to reclaim their throne in the American League Central.

