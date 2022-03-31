"We’ll rewrite what it looks like for Opening Day, because he’s the guy we want out there."- Mike Matheny on making Zack Greinke the Opening Day starting pitcher for Kansas City Royals

On Thursday, April 7, Kansas City Royals Zack Greinke will start the season opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Zack Greinke will make his sixth Opening Day start, but just his second in a Royals uniform, the first was in 2010. In MLB, it is the longest pause between Opening Day starts for the same team.

Manager Mike Matheny made the headlines after the Kansas City Royals 9-5 loss to the Giants at Surprise Stadium. Zack Greinke will resume his position as the Kansas City Royal's Opening Day starter.

“This decision was made the day we met, before he even signed here,” Matheny said. “It was very clear to him the expectations of what he was going to do for this club. I told him, as soon as we get the green light, we’ll rewrite what it looks like for Opening Day because you’re the guy that we want out there. It’s the right guy, and I know our fans are going to be excited about it too.”- Mike Matheny, current manager of the Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke will start Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals after a 12-year gap. On April 5, 2010, Greinke made his last Opening Day start with the Kansas City Royals. He began against the Detroit Tigers and ace pitcher Justin Verlander, who was the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. Zack Greinke took a no-decision in an 8-4 defeat after allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk in six innings. David DeJesus started in right field, Billy Butler at first base, Rick Ankiel in center field, and Jason Kendall at catcher for the Royals that day.

Zack Greinke will be the oldest Opening Day starter in Kansas City Royals history, topping 36-year-old Tim Belcher in 1998. Greinke returned to the Kansas City Royals on a one-year, $13 million deal after winning 11 games with a 4.16 ERA in 171 innings for the Astros last season.

Kansas City Royals Zack Greinke's career highlights

Zack Greinke has established himself as one of the top pitchers of this generation and one of the most intriguing players in baseball. In his 18-year career, Zack Greinke is a two-time Silver Slugger winner, a six-time All-Star, and a six-time Gold Glove winner. The 38-year-old has a 3.41 ERA in his career, with 3,110 innings, 2,809 strikeouts, and 219 victories.

