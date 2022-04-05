2022 MLB Opening Day: 5 debut players to watch

The MLB Opening Day is upon us. With every fresh start, comes new faces in town. In no particular order, we take a look at five debut players to watch on Opening Day.

5 debut MLB players to watch on Opening Day 2022

Jeremy Peña for the Houston Astros

Jeremy Peña has some big shoes to fill

With the departure of club star Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins, the Houston Astros named 24-year-old Jeremy Peña the starting shortstop for Opening Day. The man hailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, was originally selected by the Atlanta Braves as the 39th overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball draft. He did not sign with the team, however, as he chose to play college baseball for the University of Maine Black Bears.

After playing college ball, he was then selected by the Astros in the third round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. In the Astros Triple-A West affiliate Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the young prospect batted .287/.346/.598 with ten HR and 19 RBI across 30 games. This earned him a call-up with the Houston Astros 40-man roster on November 19, 2021.

Julio Rodriguez for the Seattle Mariners

The J-Rod era begins in Seattle

The number three prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, has been named to the Opening Day roster of the Seattle Mariners. Julio Rodriguez, who won the bronze medal in baseball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of the Dominican Republic, will likely start in center field for the rebuilt Mariners lineup.

"The time is now 🇩🇴🦁 @JRODshow44 has been named to our #OpeningDay roster. #SeaUsRise" - @ Seattle Mariners

J-Rod is a big fan of Alex Rodriguez, Ichiro Suzuki, and Manny Ramirez. He claims he drew inspiration from the aforementioned legends for his style of play. Rodriguez only has 46 games in High-A and a total of 158 minor league games stateside under his belt, so it will be interesting to see how he tackles the challenges faced by a 21-year-old in his first Major League season.

Spencer Torkelson for the Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson in Spring Training

The first overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, and perhaps the legendary Miguel Cabrera's replacement, Spencer Torkelson has been given the keys to the kingdom by the Detroit Tigers' management and has been named to the Opening Day roster. The 22-year-old Petaluma, California, native will look to bring his 238/.350/.481 with 11 HR and 27 RBI in 40 games for the Tigers' Triple-A East affiliate Toledo Mud Hens to the big leagues. Big things are expected from the prospect. Detroit hopes to make something out of their many signings this offseason, including that of former World Series-winning shortstop Javier Baez.

Matt Brash for the Seattle Mariners

From left, Matt Brash, Logan Driscoll, Joshua Mears, and C..J. Abrams

The pitching prospect out of Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Matt Brash has been named the fifth person in the Seattle Mariners starting rotation. He spent time in 2021 between the Everett AquaSox of High-A and Arkansas Travelers of Double-A. He recorded a 6-4 win-loss tally while only giving a 2.31 ERA and fanning 142 batters in 97.1 innings. He was selected to the Mariners 40-man roster way back on September 28, 2021, but has yet to make an appearance. He will look to be a stable hand on the backend of a retooled Mariners pitching rotation spearheaded by Robbie Ray this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. for the Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr., the No. 1 prospect in baseball

Last but certainly not least, it's time for the top prospect in all of baseball to make his debut. Bobby Witt Jr. will play either at shortstop or at third base on Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals.

"MLB’s No. 1 prospect Bobby Witt Jr. has made the Royals Opening Day roster, per @JonHeyman" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Major League pitcher Bobby Witt Sr., batted .285/.352/.581 with 17 HR, 46 RBI, and 16 SB across 62 games in the Royals Triple-A East affiliate Omaha Storm Chasers on his way to being named the USA Today Minor League Player of the Year and the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt