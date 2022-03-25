"He's going to be a superstar"- Houston Astros superstar confident Jeremy Pena will be a good replacement for Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros lost arguably their best player this offseason in star shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa surprisingly signed with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year deal this offseason. The move has many Astros fans wondering who will replace the star shortstop?

Jose Altuve gave many fans an idea of who this potentially could be. The Houston Astros second baseman had high praise for young prospect shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena is just 24 years old and is a top prospect for the Astros.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal “He’s going to be a superstar.” Astros players intrigued by potential of Carlos Correa’s replacement, Jeremy Peña. Story: theathletic.com/3208391/2022/0… “He’s going to be a superstar.” Astros players intrigued by potential of Carlos Correa’s replacement, Jeremy Peña. Story: theathletic.com/3208391/2022/0…

"He's going to be a superstar,I can tell by his attitude. He cares. He wants to be the best." - Jose Altuve, per @ Ken Rosenthal

Houston Astros Player Profile: Jeremy Pena

Jeremy Pena went to high school at Classical High School in Providence, Rhode Island. The shortstop was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 39th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school but decided to attend the University of Maine to play baseball.

Pena would have a stellar college career, and his draft stock would rise significantly. Jeremy Pena would be drafted again in the MLB Draft, this time in the third round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Houston Astros.

Pena began his professional career in Single-A Tri-City. Over the course of the next three years, Pena worked his way up to Triple-A by hitting .291 and having 201 hits over the course of 182 games.

"OH M Astros prospect Jeremy Peña destroyed that ball (via @LIDOMRD)" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Pena gives the Astros a young and athleticly built shortstop who can replace Carlos Correa. Pena has improved his power numbers in the Minors and has the potential to be a 20-plus home run shortstop. His greatest strength at the moment is his defense and speed. That will likely be the reason why he will get a chance at the position this year.

If Pena can continue to improve his offense and go along with his stellar defense, Pena has the potential to be among the game's best young shortstops.

Overall, Jeremy Pena is now being looked at to potentially make the Houston Astros Opening Day roster. Pena will most likely start the season in the Minors, but if he can put together a good Spring Training, you never know. As the season progresses, watch for Pena to get many chances to get the starting spot at shortstop for the Astros.

