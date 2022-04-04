No. 3 Overall MLB prospect makes the Seattle Mariners roster, changing the landscape of the AL West

The number three overall MLB prospect Julio Rodriguez has officially made the Seattle Mariners Opening Day roster. The 21-year-old phenom has dominated Spring Training this year, with an insane batting average of .419. Julio Rodriguez is not a household name yet, but he possesses both the skill set and the personality to be the next superstar of the MLB.

The seemingly unlimited potential of Julio Rodriguez is both exciting and important for the Seattle Mariners, as they look to end the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The last time the Seattle Mariners made the postseason was in 2001. After a second-place finish in the American League West in 2021, the Mariners look to finally reward their long-suffering fans with a playoff berth.

Jon Heyman was the first to report that Julio Rodriguez has officially made it to the big leagues, via a tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Top prospect Julio Rodriguez has made the Mariners roster. Had big spring, batting .419. Overall, M’s look much more formidable this year. Top prospect Julio Rodriguez has made the Mariners roster. Had big spring, batting .419. Overall, M’s look much more formidable this year.

The Seattle Mariners are finally a team on the rise

Jarred Kelenic needs to take the next step in 2022

After stumbling around the league in mediocrity, the young studs in Seattle have a chance to change the fortunes of the franchise. In 2021, the Mariners debuted Jarred Kelenic, who was one of the top prospects in baseball at the time. Though he struggled out of the gate, he found his footing at the tail end of the season and could be a cornerstone for the team going forward. The experience he gained and the improvements he made are surely what the Seattle Mariners are hoping Julio Rodriguez will get in 2022.

Julio Rodriguez starts the season with sky-high expectations, being one of the early favorites for American League Rookie of the Year. The team certainly hopes he can live up to his potential. To wrestle away the division crown from the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels, they will need all hands on deck.

Bob Nightengale on Twitter contextualized just how good Julio Rodriguez was in Spring Training 2022.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Julio Rodriguez’s spring: .419/.471/.839 slash line, 3 homers, 4 doubles, 8 RBI, 9 runs, 3 stolen bases. Julio Rodriguez’s spring: .419/.471/.839 slash line, 3 homers, 4 doubles, 8 RBI, 9 runs, 3 stolen bases.

Julio Rodriguez has brought something to the Seattle Mariners and their fans that many did not expect: hope. Hope is what drives sports fandom. Many of the Mariners faithful had abandoned it long ago. With the excitement for this young squad reaching a fever pitch, 2022 will be a memorable year for Seattle one way or the other.

