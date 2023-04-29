The loss of Aaron Judge is a major blow to a New York Yankees side that is facing a difficult run of games. The Yankees captain and star player left the field on Thursday during a game against the Texas Rangers with a hip injury.

Judge is set to have an MRI and the results are yet to be announced. Manager Aaron Boone was unsure of his expected return date in a recent interview. According to Boone, he could be out day-to-day, or it may be a short stint on the injured list. His response was vague and left fans with more questions than answers.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says they’re still waiting on the doctor to read the results on Aaron Judge



“It could be day-to-day, but it also could be a short stint (on the injured list).” Aaron Boone says they’re still waiting on the doctor to read the results on Aaron Judge“It could be day-to-day, but it also could be a short stint (on the injured list).” https://t.co/HQ1TlhynHy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earlier this week, Judge stated that he "wasn't too concerned" about the injury. The 2022 American League MVP missed Friday's game. The team went on to lose 2-5 to the Rangers.

The Yankees will have to manage without their most dangerous offensive threat for now. They face a difficult stretch of games with the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays coming up on the schedule.

Yankees fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration with Aaron Boone, the medical staff and the ownership. Fans were particularly upset with Boone for his ambiguous response that provided no real update on the injury.

BMac @Bernman328 @TalkinYanks The management, administration and medical staff of this team for the last 5 years have been laughable. One of the most poorly run teams in sports @TalkinYanks The management, administration and medical staff of this team for the last 5 years have been laughable. One of the most poorly run teams in sports

joey fischetti @joey_fischetti @TalkinYanks Could be day to day, could be a month, could be 6 years. @TalkinYanks Could be day to day, could be a month, could be 6 years.

Greg Kasper 🇺🇸 @gkasper99 @TalkinYanks Went from he’s fine to a slight pull and it’s a couple of days to an MRI. He will be taking dry swings and hitting off a tee by Memorial Day. @TalkinYanks Went from he’s fine to a slight pull and it’s a couple of days to an MRI. He will be taking dry swings and hitting off a tee by Memorial Day.

Steven Power @Talkingbluds @TalkinYanks Don’t need a doctor to tell us the results will be L L L L for as long as he’s out @TalkinYanks Don’t need a doctor to tell us the results will be L L L L for as long as he’s out

Aaron Judge had arguably the greatest offensive season in MLB history last year. The outfielder led the league in home runs (62), RBIs (131), runs (133), OBP (.425) slugging (.686) and OPS (1.111). He also broke the American League single-season home run record held by Roger Maris since 1961.

Aaron Judge joins a long list of Yankee stars on the injured list

Aaron Judge looks on as the New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

Aside from Judge, the Yankees have a long list of players in the IL.

The club currently have two former MVPs on the sidelines (not including Judge). 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton is out with a hamstring injury. 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson will miss at least a few more weeks with a hamstring strain.

On the defensive front, the Yankees are without three of their starting pitchers. Frankie Montas, Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino are yet to pitch for the club this season.

Aaron Judge's contribution to the team is unquantifiable. The loss of their captain would be devastating for a lineup that has already been decimated by injuries.

Poll : 0 votes