The New York Yankees fell to the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Tuesday. It marked the ninth straight loss for the Bronx Bombers, something they have not done since 1982.

There is not a lot of hope surrounding this team, as things have not gone well this season. The Yankees have been plagued with untimely injuries and an underwhelming pitching staff.

Things have gotten so bad that New York Yankees' broadcaster Suzyn Waldman slipped up during the broadcast on Tuesday. She was caught on the hot mic saying exactly how she felt about the team.

"God, this is boring," Waldman said.

The incident happened right before the fifth inning as WFAN's Yankees radio broadcast was finishing a commercial break. Waldman's voice could be heard peaking through, calling the team "boring."

Not many are surprised to hear something like this come from Waldman. She is no stranger and is not afraid to call out the Yankees for their poor performances. She and her radio partner, John Sterling, have criticized the team and their decisions in the past.

Nobody expected the New York Yankees to struggle this badly

The New York Yankees had a great offseason. They re-signed reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and struck a deal with left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon to bolster the rotation. Hopes were high for this team this season.

Tuesday's loss dropped the Yankees' record to 60-65, putting them in the basement of the American League East. They are 17 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who lead the division. As for the wild card, they are 10.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners.

Untimely injuries have not helped this team out. Things started to unravel when Judge went down with his toe injury. He missed over 50 games, and the offense was stagnant.

Poor pitching has also plagued the Yankees. Rodon, who started the season on the IL, has a 1-4 record with a 6.27 ERA. He has not been the guy the team thought they had signed in the offseason.

Luis Severino is another pitcher on the team who is struggling. He has compiled a 2-8 record with a 7.98 ERA. This is easily the worst season he has ever had in his career.

It will be interesting to see the front office's moves after this disastrous season. Fans will go ballistic if they look like this next season.