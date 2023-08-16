Over the course of his 18-year career, Pedro Martinez put together a career that could rightly be identified as the best of his time. Now, the Hall of Famer is back in baseball news.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Martinez won the honor back-to-back in 1999 and 2000. A central role in the Red Sox' 2004 World Series wins, Pedro Martinez is also known for his time with the Expos and Mets. When he retired, his 2.93 ERA placed him sixth on the all-time leaderboard for pitchers with more than 2,500 innings. He was also the third-fastest pitcher to ever record 3,000 strikeouts.

Recently, Pedro Martinez ripped into a former AL East rival of his. Now 51 years of age and heavily involved in various charitable ventures, Martinez could not help but take even more wind from the sails of baseball's most infamous team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Pedro Martinez just compared the Yankees to chihuahuas man this might be rock bottom for real this time" - Talkin' Yanks

Speaking on TBS following the Yankees' 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Martinez took direct aim at the Bronx Bombers. Martinez, who faced the Yankees on many, many occasions, likened the current team to a small Mexican dog, saying the game was like "watching a bulldog beat up on a chihuahua."

Following the loss, the Yankees are now 60-60. While the .500 record might be a passable ratio in other divisions, it does not come close to cutting it in the AL East. The Yankees are currently last place in their division, 14 games behind the Baltimore Orioles.

Expand Tweet

"The 2023 Yankees with the bases loaded and no outs:" - SLAM CENTRAL STATION

Having lost seven of their last ten, Yankees fans are in full-on crisis mode. Superstar Aaron Judge was injured for most of the season, and supplementary power refused to step up. With a team average of just .232, the Yankees have hit worse than all but one MLB team this season.

Pedro Martinez' comments are salt in the wound for Yankees fans

As if their abysmal performance this season was not enough, scathing words from an arch-rival appear to be the cherry on top for New York Yankees fans. While nobody could have expected the way this season has gone for the team, perhaps they will be able to convert this sense of anger and shame into some wins in 2024.