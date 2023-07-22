The New York Yankees are missing Aaron Judge badly. This team has struggled mightily with him on the IL, recovering from his toe injury. The offense has gotten stale, and the Yankees are in the basement of the American League East.

With Judge in the lineup, the Yankees are 30-19. Without Judge, they are 21-28. This is not the recipe for success, especially since there is still no concrete timetable for the slugger's return.

Judge has been doing baseball activities for the last few weeks. Manager Aaron Boone said there could be news on Judge's return after the weekend, given he has no setbacks.

Even when Judge returns to the lineup, he will not play pain-free. The 31-year-old will have to take it easy and monitor his injury so he does not wind back up on the IL later in the season.

"There's no way your baseball team should be that bad if 1 guy gets hurt. I get that it's one of the best players in the league but this is pathetic" - one fan posted.

"The Yankees live and die with The Judge. But the relevant question goes as follows: given Judge will not be 100% healthy this season when he returns, what does that get you? My guess is a .500 ballclub, which is likely not sufficient enough to get the Yankees into the postseason" - another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans do not like how much this team depends on Aaron Judge. While he is one of the best players in the league, baseball is a team game.

It has been tough for Judge to watch the team struggle with him on the sidelines. But he will not rush his injury recovery process to get back into the lineup.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are starting to run out of time

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are in the basement in the American League East. they are eight games behind the leaders, Baltimore Orioles. Given how competitive the division is, they have to get the ball rolling.

The Bronx Bombers finish their series with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday before taking on the New York Mets. Then, they take on the Orioles. These next couple of series will be important for the Yankees as they wait on Aaron Judge's return.

