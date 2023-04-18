New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes has struggled out of the gate this year. He's appeared in seven games this season, tallying a 5.40 ERA in 6.2 innings pitched.

He's coming off a game on Friday where he gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Carlos Correa in the eighth inning. The Minnesota Twins would close out the ninth inning and win the game 4-3. Despite this, manager Aaron Boone isn't discouraged.

Boone isn't jumping ship because Holmes has struggled this season. Holmes was an All-Star last season, appearing in 62 games and recording 20 saves. Boone has all the confidence in the world in his reliever.

While Boone remains confident in Clay Holmes, some New York Yankees fans don't feel the same way. They're ready to jump ship and hand the ball to somebody more reliable to close out games.

"Boone is a horrible liar and we're not blind. He's struggling and costing us games," one fan tweeted.

"I'm all for supporting your guys but he struggled the whole second half of the season and we all saw him the past two outings. Time for Ron or Wandy to get a shot," another fan tweeted.

Fans aren't that confident with Holmes on the mound right now. He's struggling, especially with his command. He's either walking a batter or grooving a pitch down the middle.

Fans are ready to see Boone move on from Holmes, at least in a high-leverage situation. They'd feel more at ease seeing him coming in first in relief rather than when the game is on the line in the eighth or ninth innings.

New York Yankees need Clay Holmes at the top of his game

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The New York Yankees don't have the luxury to slightly play matchups in the bullpen as other teams in the league do. They don't have a left-handed pitcher in their bullpen. This puts a more significant emphasis on all of their bullpen pitchers, including Clay Holmes, being on top of their game.

With the way the Tampa Bay Rays have started the season, the Yankees can't afford to drop games because of their bullpen. It's not just the Rays, either. The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles have also started the season positively.

The American League East will be an exciting division to watch this season. It could be a four-team race coming down to the season's final games.

