The New York Yankees will be without Giancarlo Stanton for a bit. The slugger is headed to the IL with a left hamstring strain. Manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday that he hopes the team can have him back in six weeks.

Stanton suffered the injury during Saturday afternoon's game against the Minnesota Twins. He tweaked his hamstring while trying to leg out a double. Six weeks would give Stanton a late May timetable to return.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton's IL status:



"We're hoping we get him back in six weeks." Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton's IL status:"We're hoping we get him back in six weeks." https://t.co/TXNSSaVLPW

Lower-body injuries have plagued Stanton so far, especially in recent years. He spent the back half of the 2022 season dealing with ankle and Achilles tendon troubles. The team hopes that what he is going through right now is minor and that he can rejoin the team as soon as possible.

With the way the Tampa Bay Rays started the season, the Yankees can't be without Stanton for too long. They need all the offense they can get to stay within reach.

"How can someone be so powerful yet so weak?" one fan tweeted.

"Idk man. This really hurts me." another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans aren't happy that Giancarlo Stanton will miss a significant amount of time. He was off to a solid start on the season, hitting .269 with four home runs through 13 games.

Brad Conway @AMBUSHhitting @MLBONFOX This dude must be related to Zion and Anthony Davis @MLBONFOX This dude must be related to Zion and Anthony Davis

Zach McClain @McClain_1111 @MLBONFOX Now any smart person that’s a a Yankee fan knows it’s at least 8 weeks lol @MLBONFOX Now any smart person that’s a a Yankee fan knows it’s at least 8 weeks lol

minime @qbcritic1

GREAT JOB CASHMAN @MLBONFOX Guy is a potato chipGREAT JOB CASHMAN @MLBONFOX Guy is a potato chipGREAT JOB CASHMAN

Fans feel like Stanton is on the IL more than he isn't. While his power at the plate is insane, it doesn't matter much if he is constantly out of the lineup.

New York Yankees need Giancarlo Stanton healthy to make a run this year

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Aside from the little time he spent on the IL last season, Giancarlo Stanton was great in 2022. In the first half of the season, he hit 24 home runs. He was voted into his first All-Star game since 2017.

The first half of the 2022 season was when the New York Yankees were at their best. They were the first team to reach 60 wins last season. The power between Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge just couldn't be contained.

Four teams have the talent to win the American League East. The Bronx Bombers will need their three core sluggers healthy and delivering all season long. Hopefully, Stanton can return to the team within the six-week timeframe. If not, they could drop some games, inching further away from the red-hot Rays.

