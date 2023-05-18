The New York Yankees will be without Jose Trevino for a number of games. The catcher has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. In his place, New York has called up catcher Ben Rortvedt.

In additional news, the team announced pitcher Tommy Kahnle is starting his rehab assignment on Thursday. He'll be with Single-A Tampa until he progresses to the next step of his rehab stint.

New York Yankees @Yankees

• Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day I.L. with a left hamstring strain

• Recalled C Ben Rortvedt (#38) from Triple-A SWB



Additionally, RHP Tommy Kahnle commences a rehab assignment today with Single-A… Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:• Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day I.L. with a left hamstring strain• Recalled C Ben Rortvedt (#38) from Triple-A SWBAdditionally, RHP Tommy Kahnle commences a rehab assignment today with Single-A… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:• Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day I.L. with a left hamstring strain• Recalled C Ben Rortvedt (#38) from Triple-A SWB Additionally, RHP Tommy Kahnle commences a rehab assignment today with Single-A… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Rortvedt was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2016 MLB Draft, being the 56th selection overall. In March of last year, he was traded to the Yankees along with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Rortvedt has yet to make his MLB debut. In 2022, he had surgery on his knee after partially tearing his meniscus. It caused him to be placed on the 60-day IL. He also had a small procedure done on his right shoulder earlier this season.

"HE EXISTS? Poor Trevy, heal soon king," one fan tweeted.

"Well this isn't great," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans are sad to see Jose Trevino headed to the IL. They are, however, excited to see what Rortvedt can do behind the plate.

Nick @NickM538 @Yankees POSITIVE: at least Rortverdt can prove his worth now @Yankees POSITIVE: at least Rortverdt can prove his worth now

Josh Stough @the_bro_panda @Yankees sad to see our plat glove go on the IL but excited to see what Ben can do @Yankees sad to see our plat glove go on the IL but excited to see what Ben can do

During his time in Triple-A, Rortvedt hit .324/.405/..622 with three home runs and nine RBIs. Fans are ready to see this transition to the majors.

Jose Trevino is the latest New York Yankees player to be placed on the IL

Jose Trevino celebrates RBI

The New York Yankees have been bitten hard by the injury bug, with Jose Trevino being the latest player heading to the IL. They're currently without slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who has been on the IL since mid-April with a hamstring strain. There are rumors that Stanton could start his rehab assignment by next week.

Another player that is close to returning from the IL is pitcher Luis Severino. He's been on the IL since spring training with a strained right lat. He's already made two rehab starts in the minors, so fans can expect his return soon.

One player that seems to be taking steps backward while being on the IL is pitcher Carlos Rodon. The Yankees acquired him on a six-year, $162 million deal during the offseason. He's been on the IL since the start of the season but threw a bullpen over the weekend. He seems to be progressing, but fans must wait and see how that plays out.

While the team has been plagued by injuries, fans can look forward to the return of some key players.

