The New York Yankees returned to their winning ways on Saturday, taking down the Minnesota Twins, 6-1. Domingo German was brilliant on the mound for the Yankees, going 6.1 innings pitched, giving up three hits and striking out 11 batters.

The game wasn't without its drama, as German was the victim of a lengthy illegal substance check in the third and fourth innings. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was furious that German was allowed to pitch after the umpire told him to wash his hands and was ejected.

Offensively, the Yankees didn't get many hits, but their hits were timely. The top four hitters got one hit apiece, along with Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Volpe at the bottom of the lineup. Anthony Rizzo and Higashioka both homered for the "Bronx Bombers".

It was a clean game all around for the Yankees, as they made no errors on the field. Michael King was called upon to shut down the game and had no problems doing so. He pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two hits.

"Back to winning! A nice, clean (!?) win! A much needed bounce-back performance by German and homers by Higgy and Rizzo along with an almost HR by Stanton! Nice stuff," one fan tweeted.

"That's more like it," tweeted another fan.

The New York Yankees were coming off two losses to the Minnesota Twins heading into Saturday. They needed to get the the win today for them to split the series on Sunday.

Sunday's series finale should be a good one between the two teams. The Twins are handing the ball to Pablo Lopez, while Gerrit Cole will be on the bump for the Yankees. That should turn out to be quite the pitching duel.

The New York Yankees can't afford to drop games that they shouldn't

The New York Yankees can't afford to drop games that they shouldn't. Not with how red-hot the Tampa Bay Rays have started off the season.

Heading into Saturday, the Rays are sitting with an unimaginable 13-1 record. They almost broke the record for the best start in MLB history but lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

It may be challenging for the Yankees to repeat themselves as American League East champions this year. They have to get hot and stay hot to keep up with the Rays, or they'll get lost in the shuffle.

