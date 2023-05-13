The New York Yankees have played fantastic baseball in their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. After dropping the first game of their four-game series, they've battled back to take the last two. They won 6-5 Friday night behind a multi-homer day for Anthony Rizzo.
However, Aaron Judge didn't want Rizzo hogging all the spotlight. He had a multi-homer game on Saturday. It was enough for the "Bronx Bombers" to take the 9-8 victory. With the series' final game on Sunday, the Rays can only tie with a win.
It was a great team win after Nestor Cortes did not have his best start on the mound. He went 4.1 innings pitched, giving up six runs on one home run. The bullpen was able to pick up after Cortes while the offense battled.
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo led the way, as both had multiple hits to their credit. Judge had two home runs in the game, one in the fifth inning, then one right after in the sixth inning.
"Game of the season EASILY," one fan tweeted.
"I speak for everyone when I say we're BACK," another fan tweeted.
New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier with their team's performance. Many tuned out after Cortes' rough outing and were surprised that their club had climbed back.
Fans are ready for the team to finish the job with a win tomorrow and seal the series. It would be a huge series win to take one away from the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.
Things are starting to look up for the New York Yankees
With the New York Yankees win on Saturday, they improve to 23-18. While still in the basement of the American League East, it seems like things are starting to click for the team.
They're preparing for the return of pitcher Luis Severino, who they could desperately use. He's started his rehab assignment, which is good news, but the team hasn't given a return date for the hard-throwing righty.
The team is also about a week away from discussing their rehab plans for Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton has been on the IL for weeks with a hamstring strain. He's already started doing some defensive work with the team, which is a great sign.
Things are starting to look up for the "Bronx Bombers". Don't be surprised if they take off here in a few weeks.