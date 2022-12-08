Aaron Judge is re-signing with the New York Yankees. The American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain in pinstripes. Judge is set to be a Yankee for life.

Rumors have surfaced that the Yankees will name Aaron Judge their new captain. The team hasn't had an official captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. It's quite an honor. The Yankees only give the captaincy to generational players.

Aaron Judge has been one of the Yankees' most important players since his breakout season in 2017. He hit a home run in his first career at-bat. He's developed into a phenom ever since. Judge is the leader that the team had been searching for since Jeter's retirement.

Yankees fans think he is more than deserving of the captaincy. After all, he's the face of the franchise.

"There have only been 15 captains throughout the organization's history. Derek jeter being the most recent, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig among the most famous. What an honor for the former Fresno State baseball product" one fan explained.

"As he should!" said another fan.

Goody @real_goody @BNightengale He absolutely should be named captain @BNightengale He absolutely should be named captain

TULStyle @TULStyle @BNightengale Perfect timing for it. He’s the leader of the team and one of the faces of baseball. @BNightengale Perfect timing for it. He’s the leader of the team and one of the faces of baseball.

birdzthaword @birdzthatword @BNightengale Perfect rep of Yankees baseball, so fitting @BNightengale Perfect rep of Yankees baseball, so fitting

Judge99Nation @tattedrose711 #allrise @BNightengale Well deserved! Judge and his camp were super in this negotiation. Hal Steinbrenner from Italy getting it done. Jeter would approve. @TheJudge44 Our Captain @BNightengale Well deserved! Judge and his camp were super in this negotiation. Hal Steinbrenner from Italy getting it done. Jeter would approve. 😎⚾️#allrise @TheJudge44 Our Captain

Yankees fans couldn't think of a better player to be named captain. Aaron Judge is the heart and soul of the team. It's perfect timing as well, with him signing on for nine more years in the Bronx.

As Aaron Judge re-signs, what's next for the New York Yankees?

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

The Yankees' front office has enough money at their disposal to sign other top-tier free agents in addition to Aaron Judge. Now that Judge has re-signed, we'll see if it becomes a reality.

One player that the team has been linked to is All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon. They're highly interested in signing the lefty, but they'll have some stiff competition. Roughly 8-9 teams are involved in the Rodon sweepstakes. The New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in heavy pursuit of the 29-year old.

Rodon is one of the best starting pitchers remaining on the market. He posted a 14-8 record, 2.88 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 31 starts last season. He also accumulated a 5.4 WAR, which ranked him fourth in the National League in that category.

If the Yankees sign Rodon, it won't be for cheap. His market has heated up since the signing of top tier pitchers like Jacob deGrom.

It will be interesting to see what the Yankees do to add to their roster this offseason.

