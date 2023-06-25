The New York Yankees called up Billy McKinney two weeks ago with superstar Aaron Judge on the IL. McKinney was previously a member of the Yankees organization in 2018, but only saw two games of action.

In his second stint with the organization, he has not disappointed. In 15 games, he is hitting .319/.347/.617 with four home runs, three doubles, and a triple.

McKinney's solo homer would be the only run to cross the plate in Saturday's game between the Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The "Bronx Bombers" would win the game, 1-0.

Aside from McKinney, New York's pitching staff performed well. Luis Severino got the start, going six innings and striking out four. Tommy Kahnle, Wandy Peralta, Clay Holmes, and Ron Marinaccio combined to keep the Rangers scoreless after Severino departed.

"He's really carrying this team," one fan tweeted.

"Could've been last night," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans enjoy the stats that Billy McKinney put up. He sees his chance, and is making the most out of it. Debuting in 2018, he's already been a part of six MLB clubs.

McKinney has been a ray of sunshine for the Yankees struggling with Aaron Judge on the IL. With no clear return date set, McKinney will get more chances to stay hot and keep his team afloat.

Some core New York Yankees sluggers need to have a word with Billy McKinney

While Billy McKinney has gotten hot at the plate, some key New York Yankees sluggers have been ice-cold. Giancarlo Stanton is one of the players. In his last five games, he's 1-18 with seven strikeouts. He has been unable to get it going after coming off the IL with a strained hamstring.

Another player who is struggling offensively is everyday shortstop Anthony Volpe. Volpe is hitting .194/.274/.361 with 10 home runs. He has seemingly hit a wall in his offensive development.

With Judge out of the lineup, other players must step up and deliver. They cannot rely on Judge to be the only offensive producer. Other players have the capability of putting runs on the board.

The Yankees will look to McKinney to keep producing and hope other players steps up and helps him. Given the competitiveness of the American League East, they can't afford to drop games they shouldn't. Every game counts in that division.

