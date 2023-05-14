New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader has been impressive since debuting this season after spending time on the IL with a strained oblique. Coming into Sunday, Bader is slashing .342/.390/.684 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

He's not only doing it with his bat but has also been great with his glove. He robbed Randy Arozarena of an easy double on Sunday with the bases loaded. H put his body on the line, laying out at the warning track.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks HARRISON BADER WHAT A PLAY! Rays tie it but Bader saves two runs! HARRISON BADER WHAT A PLAY! Rays tie it but Bader saves two runs! https://t.co/csJ8nbUMrO

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The catch was incredible. Not many outfielders are willing to lay out near the warning track. Many would wait for the ball to bounce off the wall instead of putting their bodies on the line, but not Bader.

The catch saved at least two runs from scoring, and Bader almost got the double play had the base runner not tagged up. Up one run in a tough series, this is precisely what the team wants to see out of their center fielder.

"Just an absolute beast," one fan tweeted.

"Elite OF play this series.. unreal," tweeted another fan.

New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier with this play from Harrison Bader. He's been on a tear since he was cleared from the IL.

Fans could not have predicted this would be the player they acquired after they traded for him last season. Many fans were pessimistic when the team sent pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Bader. They're not feeling that way anymore.

Harrison Bader has been playing out of his mind for the New York Yankees

Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees

It didn't just start this season with Harrison Bader. He was doing spectacular things last season with the New York Yankees. In the postseason, he went nuclear. Throughout the two rounds of the postseason the Yankees were in last year, Bader hit a combined five home runs.

Bader brings a hot bat to a team that has their stretches of a struggling offense. This is the perfect player, as he takes some offensive pressure off guys like Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

His defensive capabilities also let the front office breathe a bit, as they don't want to run Judge out in centerfield for most of the season. They would rather his focus be at the plate.

If the Yankees turn it around and manage to make a run this season, Bader will likely be at the forefront of it.

Poll : 0 votes