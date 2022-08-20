New York Yankees fans frustration continues to  mount as team loses second straight to rival Toronto Blue Jays - "I'm out of words at this point" "It is miserable watching this team every night"

The New York Yankees' second-half slump continued as the team fell at home to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 4-0. The Yankees have now lost their first two games in the series and have lost five out of their last six games.

The Yankees offense failed to score tonight as both the fans and the team's frustration continues to build. One fan is out of words on how to describe the team's recent play. As a fan, it can get frustrating over the course of a long season.

joe @BurdenBurner @Yankees I’m just out of words at this point. Nothing I say can describe how bad this team is. You guys continue to ruin my night every single night. Why should we care as fans if you don’t care as a team? @Yankees I’m just out of words at this point. Nothing I say can describe how bad this team is. You guys continue to ruin my night every single night. Why should we care as fans if you don’t care as a team?

The past month has been miserable for the Yankees as a fan. The Yankees' record in the second half of the season is now 9-19.

Brandon Hauff @bhauff_549 @Yankees It is miserable watching this team every night now @Yankees It is miserable watching this team every night now

Some fans are worried about potentially losing the division at this point. The Yankees' lead over the Blue Jays in the AL East is down to eight games.

Fans are wanting to see a spark from the team, but it doesn't seem to be happening whatsoever.

The Yankees have struggled for a significant amount of time. One has to wonder if their is some sort of clubhouse issue.

Mr. Graham @calg04 @Yankees Something is going on in this clubhouse for them to be losing games like this. Unreal how bad they have fallen off. @Yankees Something is going on in this clubhouse for them to be losing games like this. Unreal how bad they have fallen off.

Fans are giving up on the team at this point, despite still having the second-best record in the American League.

nyybrxbomber @nyybrxbomber @Yankees The team sucks - Judge, Rizzo, Benny who are supposed to supply some enthusiasm and offense are doing nothing. If Judge was truley an MVP he would put the team on his back - but he has done zilch. Maybe he needs to temper his contract demands @Yankees The team sucks - Judge, Rizzo, Benny who are supposed to supply some enthusiasm and offense are doing nothing. If Judge was truley an MVP he would put the team on his back - but he has done zilch. Maybe he needs to temper his contract demands

Another embarrassing loss for the New York Yankees

At some point, the Yankees may need to consider a change in club management. Aaron Boone does not seem to be getting the team out of the rut they are currently in.

Coach_will_2019 @Coach_will64 @Yankees How long before they fire Boone? You can't get rid of 26 players so he has to go, Yankees need a new voice. This team seems lost and Boone can't get them straight. If it wasn't for the great 1st half they had,they'd be fighting for the cellar with the sox. @Yankees How long before they fire Boone? You can't get rid of 26 players so he has to go, Yankees need a new voice. This team seems lost and Boone can't get them straight. If it wasn't for the great 1st half they had,they'd be fighting for the cellar with the sox.

Fans will be wanting a total rehaul if the team loses in the first round of the playoffs. The past five seasons with Aaron Boone have had the same pattern. The team has had success during their previous regular seasons before losing early in the playoffs. Unacceptable for a franchise with the most World Series' and one of the highest payrolls in the game.

Danny ⚾️🇵🇷 Oswaldo Cabrera SZN 🗣 @TheDannyVelez @Yankees This team is the biggest and most utter display of failure I’ve ever had the displeasure of witnessing. Everyone gets fired in the off-season if there’s a first round playoff exit. @Yankees This team is the biggest and most utter display of failure I’ve ever had the displeasure of witnessing. Everyone gets fired in the off-season if there’s a first round playoff exit.

Overall, another extremely disappointing loss for the New York Yankees at home. The Yankees will look to rebound from tonight's loss with an afternoon game tomorrow.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM EDT. The starting pitcher for the New York Yankees will be Gerrit Cole. Cole will go against Blue Jays starting pitcher Mitch White.

