New York Yankees fans frustration continues to  mount as team loses second straight to rival Toronto Blue Jays - "I'm out of words at this point" "It is miserable watching this team every night"

The New York Yankees' second-half slump continued as the team fell at home to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 4-0. The Yankees have now lost their first two games in the series and have lost five out of their last six games.
"FINAL: Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0." -@Yankees
The Yankees offense failed to score tonight as both the fans and the team's frustration continues to build. One fan is out of words on how to describe the team's recent play. As a fan, it can get frustrating over the course of a long season.
The past month has been miserable for the Yankees as a fan. The Yankees' record in the second half of the season is now 9-19.
Some fans are worried about potentially losing the division at this point. The Yankees' lead over the Blue Jays in the AL East is down to eight games.
Fans are wanting to see a spark from the team, but it doesn't seem to be happening whatsoever.
The Yankees have struggled for a significant amount of time. One has to wonder if their is some sort of clubhouse issue.
Fans are giving up on the team at this point, despite still having the second-best record in the American League.
Another embarrassing loss for the New York Yankees
At some point, the Yankees may need to consider a change in club management. Aaron Boone does not seem to be getting the team out of the rut they are currently in.
Fans will be wanting a total rehaul if the team loses in the first round of the playoffs. The past five seasons with Aaron Boone have had the same pattern. The team has had success during their previous regular seasons before losing early in the playoffs. Unacceptable for a franchise with the most World Series' and one of the highest payrolls in the game.
Overall, another extremely disappointing loss for the New York Yankees at home. The Yankees will look to rebound from tonight's loss with an afternoon game tomorrow.
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM EDT. The starting pitcher for the New York Yankees will be Gerrit Cole. Cole will go against Blue Jays starting pitcher Mitch White.
