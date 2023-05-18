New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge seems to like hitting against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With everyone in the Rogers Centre making sure he wasn't "peeking," Judge hit yet another home run against the Blue Jays in the first inning of the series finale between the teams Thursday evening.

That makes four homers in four games – and at least two of them came with Judge's eyes fixed nowhere but on the ball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Judge's homer on Thursday was his 32nd career round-tripper against the Blue Jays, which is the most in New York Yankees history. His Thursday blast broke a tie with the previous record holder, former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada.

The boos and the controversy surrounding his two-homer game in the series opener on Monday have only seemed to embolden Judge, who is now on the best home run surge of his season.

BklynBetta @BklynClears @Yankees Lebron has sold the ownership of Toronto to Aaron judge @Yankees Lebron has sold the ownership of Toronto to Aaron judge

Aaron Judge's Thursday homer was his 12th this season. He has at least one hit in each of the New York Yankees' four games against the Blue Jays, raising his batting average to .276 in this campaign.

He appears well-recovered from the hip injury suffered against the Minnesota Twins that placed him temporarily on the injured list. The Yankees are playing better with him back in the lineup as well, having won six of nine games since his return to enter Thursday's game with a 25-20 record.

Judge defended his side-eye glances to reporters on Monday. He said that he had warned teammates against "chirping" at the home plate umpire after manager Aaron Boone had been ejected while the Yankees were leading 6-0.

His efforts since "peek-gate" seem to support his claim.

Yeah, so, you heard about this Aaron Judge fella? Big guy. A real up-and-comer for the New York Yankees. They should probably think about locking him up before another MLB team tries to sign him.

For the record, the Yankees did lock up Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract through 2031. Probably a good call. Seems like he could maybe challenge for a home run record before he's done.

Brendan @kickinwing85 @Yankees Starting to think he might be pretty good someday…I’d offer him a 2 year/8 million contract right now @Yankees Starting to think he might be pretty good someday…I’d offer him a 2 year/8 million contract right now

New York Yankees, Aaron Judge ready to move past the peeking

Aaron Judge celebrates his single against the Toronto Blue Jays towards his dugout.

Much of the furor over Judge's "peeking" seems to have died down given that he's continued to hit homers without a single side-eye glance. With a win on Thursday, the Yankees will be just percentage points behind the Blue Jays in the American League East standings.

Poll : 0 votes