While home run king Aaron Judge took most of the fanfare for himself, Giancarlo Stanton also had a solid season for the New York Yankees in 2022.

The 6-foot,6-inch outfielder blasted 31 home runs and 78 RBIs, earning him his first All-Star appearance since 2019. For Stanton, it was a solid affirmation that he was back to his old self after an injury-ridden few seasons.

However, the California native's 2023 season hit a significant snag when he strained his hamstring just weeks into the season. For Yankees fans, it was just the latest in a succession of injuries that have rocked their team in the early to mid-stages of the season.

However, with Aaron Judge looking more falliable than he ever did last season, and Aaron Hicks quickly becoming the most-hated man in New York, the Yankees do not have the luxury of choice when it comes to their outfield.

With his return imminent, Brandon Kuty of the The Athletic reported that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has every intention of playing him in the outfield upon his return.

Stanton did defensive work yesterday Aaron Boone says Giancarlo Stanton will still play outfield when he returns from injury, per @BrendanKutyNJ Stanton did defensive work yesterday Aaron Boone says Giancarlo Stanton will still play outfield when he returns from injury, per @BrendanKutyNJ Stanton did defensive work yesterday https://t.co/febrIqKj64

Fans, who are all-too-aware that the outfield was where he first encountered his nagging injury issues, are not sure if it is such a good idea.

YANKEEGREATS🌨️⛄️❄️⛷️🏔️🗻 @michael93735300 @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ He’ll be on injured list again without a doubt playing him in outfield major mistake @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ He’ll be on injured list again without a doubt playing him in outfield major mistake

Commenters on Twitter seemed to think that Giancarlo Stanton has showed, time after time, that injuries are becoming a bigger issue for him. Although 2018, his first season with the Bronx Bombers, brought 100 RBIs from the big man, successive shoulder and knee injuries limited him to just 18 games in 2019. Now 33, injuries will likely only present a bigger and bigger challenge for Giancarlo Stanton.

Pessimistic Rizzo @IPAPapi @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ It’s hard to avoid any risk with him regardless. Might as well play him at full tilt with the understanding that he’s good for 1-2 IL stints or 4-6 weeks out of the lineup each season. @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ It’s hard to avoid any risk with him regardless. Might as well play him at full tilt with the understanding that he’s good for 1-2 IL stints or 4-6 weeks out of the lineup each season.

Drafted by the then-named Florida Marlins in the second round of the 2007 Draft, Stanton spent eight seasons in south Florida, with each being more success than the last. In 2017, he led the league in home runs and RBIs with 59 and 132, respectively, to capture his first MVP Award.

BRISKO @xBrisko @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ Should be everyday DH coming off this injury but boone gives no fucks. @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ Should be everyday DH coming off this injury but boone gives no fucks.

A healthy Giancarlo Stanton remains a force to be reckoned with

As we have seen, Stanton is a prolific fielder and a powerhouse of a hitter. When he is healthy, he has shown himself to be able to put up numbers with the league's best. The Yankees still owe Stanton more than $100 million. If he is to be limited to a DH role, the team will have to ask if they are getting value out of having Giancarlo Stanton on their team.

