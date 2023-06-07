It's still early, but former New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks looks like a completely new baseball player after signing with the Baltimore Orioles. Excluding Tuesday, Hicks has gone 5-for-11 with a triple and an RBI.

In his first at-bat against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Hicks launched his first home run as an Oriole. It was a no-doubter off Freddy Peralta. He's been nothing short of excellent as he fills in for the injured Cedric Mullins.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Aaron Hicks continues to rake for the O’s! Aaron Hicks continues to rake for the O’s! https://t.co/qd9WfnXU09

It seems that a change in scenery is all the slugger needed to find himself once again. It can get daunting to play for a team like the New York Yankees when you aren't producing on a consistent basis.

If Hicks revitalizes his career in Baltimore, the Orioles would look like geniuses. They only owe Hicks the league minimum, while New York is on the hook for most of his contract.

"This needs to be investigated," one fan tweeted.

"It's not fair," another fan tweeted.

Rizzgoat @Rizzgoat5 @TalkinBaseball_ Literally everyone gets better once they leave. EVERYONE @TalkinBaseball_ Literally everyone gets better once they leave. EVERYONE

This is the last thing New York Yankees fans wanted to see. They were brutally tough on Aaron Hicks during his last few seasons in the Bronx.

Jeremy McCants @JermM7 @TalkinBaseball_ @TalkinYanks We don’t need these updates. He had plenty of time to do it for the Yankees and he didn’t. The change of scenery helped him. Lets move on @TalkinBaseball_ @TalkinYanks We don’t need these updates. He had plenty of time to do it for the Yankees and he didn’t. The change of scenery helped him. Lets move on

Hicks' hot streak is terrible timing for the Yankees. They could use his bat, as Aaron Judge is potentially headed to the IL with a toe injury.

Is this the new Aaron Hicks?

It's no secret that the last few seasons were not Aaron Hicks' best. He struggled with injuries and the constant concern of the media and fans calling him out for anything he did wrong. That's a tough environment for even the mentally-strongest athletes to thrive in.

It really seems that Hicks needed a change of scenery because he's been on fire ever since he landed in Baltimore. Not only is he getting it done with his bat, but he's also making stellar plays in the outfield. In a game against the San Francisco Giants a few days ago, he robbed Mitch Haniger of a three-run home run.

Hicks has gone above and beyond in his short time with the Orioles. It will be interesting to see how the team manages his playing time after Cedric Mullins comes off the IL. Mullins will get his spot back, and Hicks could be a great bench player, giving others a day off when needed.

Keep an eye on Hicks this season. He could provide some great value for Baltimore this season.

