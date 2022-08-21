New York Yankees fans left fuming after sixth straight series loss - "Greatest collapse in major sports history is happening right before our eyes" "Every NY team is better than the Yankees right now"

When it rains, it pours. Ask any New York Yankees supporter right now and they will testify.

The Bronx Bombers lost again on Saturday, falling 5-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays and subsequently dropping the series. It was their sixth consecutive series loss.

New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 2. FINAL: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 2.

As a result of so many recent losses, it seems Aaron Boone’s side has forgotten what it feels like to lead a game.

The Yankees went ahead for the first time in a week when Estevan Florial’s RBI single made it 1-0 in the bottom of the second. That lead lasted only two innings before reality struck again like a proverbial bolt of lightning.

Gerrit Cole had a night to forget after the Blue Jays hit him for four runs in the fifth inning. Both Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alejandro Kirk scored two-run doubles to make it 4-1.

Steve Martino @smnyy15 @Yankees Cole is becoming a major concern. 35 mil and you have 9 wins..He really is not a clutch pitcher. No tack just your average major leaguer. Yankees took the bone on this deal. Apparently the nerds had no metrics for that...Tack vs no tack. @Yankees Cole is becoming a major concern. 35 mil and you have 9 wins..He really is not a clutch pitcher. No tack just your average major leaguer. Yankees took the bone on this deal. Apparently the nerds had no metrics for that...Tack vs no tack.

jimmy @ellipticall @Yankees This team is done. No heart no fight they lost everything they had during the first half. Offense is absolutely miserable and sorry to say getting Stanton back will help but not fix it 100%. And Cole ain’t no “ace”. Making 324 million shouldn’t be giving up 3+ every other start. @Yankees This team is done. No heart no fight they lost everything they had during the first half. Offense is absolutely miserable and sorry to say getting Stanton back will help but not fix it 100%. And Cole ain’t no “ace”. Making 324 million shouldn’t be giving up 3+ every other start.

Gleyber Torres’ homer in the eighth gave the Yankees a glimmer of hope too little, too late. Matt Chapman’s solo home run in the ninth rubber stamped the 5-2 scoreline.

The New York Yankees were once on course to break the 2001 Seattle Mariners’ MLB record for most wins in a single season. As things stand today, they won’t even reach 100 wins.

Frankie @Bballtank35 @Yankees i can’t handle this… just absolute pain watching a dominate team all year to this and we play three of the best pitchers in the league the next 3 games so it doesn’t get any easier from here @Yankees i can’t handle this… just absolute pain watching a dominate team all year to this and we play three of the best pitchers in the league the next 3 games so it doesn’t get any easier from here

Remember when we were saying that the Yankees had ample breathing space due to their gargantuan first-half record? Well, not anymore. Their lead at the top of the American League East has shrunk to seven games.

Rocky Top T 🌊🧡 @volzman1953 @Yankees Greatest collapse in major sports history is happening right before our eyes mark my word this is gonna get worse. @Yankees Greatest collapse in major sports history is happening right before our eyes mark my word this is gonna get worse.

Tin Man @CaseJustin401 @Yankees This could be one of the biggest collapses in MLB history! @Yankees This could be one of the biggest collapses in MLB history!

To put into perspective how fast their advantage is evaporating, here’s a point of reference. The second-placed Blue Jays were trailing the Yankees by 16.5 games on July 10. Fast forward to August 20, and that deficit is now seven.

Aaron Boone smacks table at post-game presser following New York Yankees’ 5-2 defeat

One man who is currently under immense pressure and stress is Aaron Boone. Following the 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays, the New York Yankees skipper lost his cool.

While addressing their latest embarrassment to the media, Boone smacked the conference table.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



(via The most upset we've seen Aaron Boone in a press conference during his five seasons as Yankees manager(via @MarlyRiveraESPN The most upset we've seen Aaron Boone in a press conference during his five seasons as Yankees manager(via @MarlyRiveraESPN) https://t.co/10Sz9bU94w

"And the great thing is, it's right in front of us. It's right here, and we can fix it. It's there, and we can run away with this thing. We've got the dudes in there to do it." - Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees have another game against the Blue Jays to take care of on Sunday. They will then turn their attention to city rivals, the New York Mets, when the Subway Series gets underway on Monday.

