When Shohei Ohtani took to the batters box at the 93rd MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, the passion was palpable. Although the LA Angels star struck out and walked, he was met by a chorus of "Come to Seattle" chants.
Indeed, all eyes will be on the 28-year old Japanese stud for the next few months. His one-year, $30 million contract with the Angels will expire at the end of the season. With 32 home runs, Ohtani leads the MLB in the category, and has also gone 7-4 with a 3.32 on the bump this season.
With Ohtani looking unlikely to return to the Angels, some believe that the team will trade their star on or before the August 1 MLB Trade Deadline. As for his destination, nobody knows for sure.
"Buster Olney thinks the Yankees will be the main team trying to trade for Shohei Ohtani this season" - Talkin' Yanks
Recently, Buster Olney of ESPN suggested that the New York Yankees could be prime contenders for Ohtani at the trade deadline. However, fans of the team do not seem to keen. Many believe that if they were to trade for Shohei Ohtani, the team would be giving up so much without a guarantee that the star will even stay in the Big Apple for 2024.
The Yankees payroll is second only to the New York Mets. Although the team is deep-pocketed, some are saying that Ohtani could garner offers of between $500 million and the big "One B".
The prevailing feeling among fans of the Yankees is that Ohtani will merely be a "rental." Currently nursing a record of 49-42, the Yankees stand eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, but are still very much in the Wild Card mix.
According to Olney, the Yankees' lineup is only capable of winning a World Series while there core is intact, and exists to be enhanced by an addition such as Ohtani.
Shohei Ohtani trade is still just a massive speculation
While the sweepstakes for the star are the definition of excitement, the amount of speculation is truly dizzying. The Angels have given no indication that they intend to trade Ohtani, or where he might go. The Yankees are always going to be in the conversation, but the moderation from the team's fanbase may be an advisably cautious approach to take in this most complicated, intricate and speculative situation.
