When Shohei Ohtani took to the batters box at the 93rd MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, the passion was palpable. Although the LA Angels star struck out and walked, he was met by a chorus of "Come to Seattle" chants.

Indeed, all eyes will be on the 28-year old Japanese stud for the next few months. His one-year, $30 million contract with the Angels will expire at the end of the season. With 32 home runs, Ohtani leads the MLB in the category, and has also gone 7-4 with a 3.32 on the bump this season.

With Ohtani looking unlikely to return to the Angels, some believe that the team will trade their star on or before the August 1 MLB Trade Deadline. As for his destination, nobody knows for sure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Buster Olney thinks the Yankees will be the main team trying to trade for Shohei Ohtani this season Buster Olney thinks the Yankees will be the main team trying to trade for Shohei Ohtani this season https://t.co/InU9kivynS

"Buster Olney thinks the Yankees will be the main team trying to trade for Shohei Ohtani this season" - Talkin' Yanks

Recently, Buster Olney of ESPN suggested that the New York Yankees could be prime contenders for Ohtani at the trade deadline. However, fans of the team do not seem to keen. Many believe that if they were to trade for Shohei Ohtani, the team would be giving up so much without a guarantee that the star will even stay in the Big Apple for 2024.

TJ New And Improved @j_storytelling @TalkinYanks Typical ESPN garbage. Shohei Ohtani wants nothing to do with the East Coast. He wants to remain on the West Coast. This is both well known and documented. He either stays with the Angels are goes to another West Coast Team- Mariners, Dodgers, Giants, Padres. @TalkinYanks Typical ESPN garbage. Shohei Ohtani wants nothing to do with the East Coast. He wants to remain on the West Coast. This is both well known and documented. He either stays with the Angels are goes to another West Coast Team- Mariners, Dodgers, Giants, Padres.

Adam Hazera @AdamHazera @TalkinYanks Would we even have enough to exchange and get him? @TalkinYanks Would we even have enough to exchange and get him?

Ryan @ryan_nova008 @TalkinYanks Unless it's a trade and sign long term, hard pass. @TalkinYanks Unless it's a trade and sign long term, hard pass.

The Yankees payroll is second only to the New York Mets. Although the team is deep-pocketed, some are saying that Ohtani could garner offers of between $500 million and the big "One B".

Robert Smithers @RSmithers52 @TalkinYanks Absolutely zero chance. First off he’s never coming to the Yankees or any other east coast team. He’s staying on the West coast. Number two Hal would never pony up $600m. He’s a cheapskate. If the old man were still ticking, Soto and Arenado would be Yankees in 2 weeks. @TalkinYanks Absolutely zero chance. First off he’s never coming to the Yankees or any other east coast team. He’s staying on the West coast. Number two Hal would never pony up $600m. He’s a cheapskate. If the old man were still ticking, Soto and Arenado would be Yankees in 2 weeks.

steven urizar @EstebanJordan45 @TalkinYanks Nah, he didnt want to sign on the east coast coming over from Japan, dont want him now. He's good but I dont think he can sustain being a two way player long term, big gamble if he gets injured, now your down two players @TalkinYanks Nah, he didnt want to sign on the east coast coming over from Japan, dont want him now. He's good but I dont think he can sustain being a two way player long term, big gamble if he gets injured, now your down two players

The prevailing feeling among fans of the Yankees is that Ohtani will merely be a "rental." Currently nursing a record of 49-42, the Yankees stand eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, but are still very much in the Wild Card mix.

Max Brodsky @BrodskyMaxwell @TalkinYanks We're always in talks but never actually make the big move @TalkinYanks We're always in talks but never actually make the big move

swamp dragon 🍎 @qqqqqqqqqqqq301 @TalkinYanks he won’t be made available because arte moreno doesn’t care about the success of his baseball team and wants to make enough money off of shohei possible, even if that means he walks come this off season @TalkinYanks he won’t be made available because arte moreno doesn’t care about the success of his baseball team and wants to make enough money off of shohei possible, even if that means he walks come this off season

Michael Tardi @MTARDI32 @TalkinYanks I don’t see it. The Yankees giving up all their top prospects for a rental. Plus Ohtani doesn’t even want to be in NY. When the season is over, the Yankees are not gonna give him a $600 million contract. @TalkinYanks I don’t see it. The Yankees giving up all their top prospects for a rental. Plus Ohtani doesn’t even want to be in NY. When the season is over, the Yankees are not gonna give him a $600 million contract.

According to Olney, the Yankees' lineup is only capable of winning a World Series while there core is intact, and exists to be enhanced by an addition such as Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani trade is still just a massive speculation

While the sweepstakes for the star are the definition of excitement, the amount of speculation is truly dizzying. The Angels have given no indication that they intend to trade Ohtani, or where he might go. The Yankees are always going to be in the conversation, but the moderation from the team's fanbase may be an advisably cautious approach to take in this most complicated, intricate and speculative situation.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes