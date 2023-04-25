New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has hit a slump since Giancarlo Stanton went to the IL with a hamstring strain. The reigning American League MVP is hitting .138/.235/.276 with 12 strikeouts and just one home run.

Since Stanton went to the IL, the team has gone 4-4. His disappearance from the lineup has affected the team. The Yankees seem to be a little lost out there without their power-hitting DH.

Judge's 12 strikeouts are something that stands out. He's not seeing the ball well at the moment. He's going into unfavorable counts where he has to protect himself.

Stanton was a security measure for Judge. When Stanton hit behind Judge in the order, pitchers had two big bats they were worried about. Now, pitchers can focus solely on Judge.

"Stanton truly is the glue that keeps everything together when he's healthy," one fan tweeted.

"This is shocking to me. Just shows how devastating that injury is to this team in the short term," another fan tweeted.

Aaron Judge's recent slump has concerned New York Yankees fans. Losing Stanton's presence has already hurt the team. It's almost like two big bats are gone from the lineup now.

NYRangersFan @Sakroc @BryanHoch @MLBNetwork It’s not Stanton related. He’s hurting. It’s like clockwork with Judge. If he looks bad hitting for any extended period, something is off. My guess is ribs or oblique given his new open batting stance where he’s diving into the pitch rather than rotating his torso like last year. @BryanHoch @MLBNetwork It’s not Stanton related. He’s hurting. It’s like clockwork with Judge. If he looks bad hitting for any extended period, something is off. My guess is ribs or oblique given his new open batting stance where he’s diving into the pitch rather than rotating his torso like last year.

Brandon O @Brandon_OC14 @BryanHoch @MLBNetwork is he not getting any hittable pitches due to the complete lack of protection behind him? @BryanHoch @MLBNetwork is he not getting any hittable pitches due to the complete lack of protection behind him?

Some fans are questioning whether or not Judge is hurt. That would be a real killer for the team if that were the case, but it would take something major to keep him out of the lineup.

New York Yankees need Aaron Judge to get it going at the plate

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees can't afford to drop games because Aaron Judge has hit a bit of a slump. They're tasked with trying to keep up with the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays this season.

Going into Tuesday, the Rays sit with a remarkable 20-3 record. They hold a seven-game lead over the Yankees, who are fourth in the American League East. The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays sit ahead of the Yankees in the division.

While the entire offense shouldn't rest on Judge's shoulders, the team moves as he does. When he performs well, the team greatly benefits and vice-versa.

The Bronx Bombers have two more games in Minnesota before starting a four-game series in Texas against the Rangers. Fans hope Judge can turn it around during this stretch of road games.

