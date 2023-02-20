The New York Yankees are reportedly considering getting creative with their plans for the outfield, moving around two of their top stars. Aaron Judge has played the majority of his career in right field, with the occasional excursion to center field. The reported plan would have Judge playing in left field and moving Giancarlo Stanton to right field.

Right field is often the least active of the two positions, giving Stanton flexibilty in his playing time to hopefully help him avoid injury. While Judge has never played right field in the MLB, he has all the physical tools needed. His experience in right and center should easily be able to translate to left. While there are some concerns, it is certainly worth testing out to see if there is a marked improvement.

Talkin' Yanks on Twitter shared a report of the Yankees' potential plans for their outfield.

The Yankees are considering putting Aaron Judge in left field many times this season so Giancarlo Stanton can play right field, per @Joelsherman1 Judge has never played left field in his MLB career

There are some risks involved in this move, but the benefits outweigh the negatives. Aaron Judge is coming off one of the best seasons in MLB history. Any change could alter how he builds off that year. However, Stanton's offense is noticeably better when he is also playing defensively, and not solely being used as a designated hitter.

I'm equally intrigued and excited as I am absolutely terrified of this idea

Should have been doing this from the jump. Judge's glove, arm and athleticism can translate to any of the 3 OF spots and Stanton hits better when he plays the field

im really quite the fan of this idea

This is a move that some fans have been calling for the New York Yankees to implement. Thanks to the team's acquisition of Harrison Bader, they have a plethora of riches in defensive outfielders. This move may mean that Aaron Hicks sees less playing time, which some fans have also been calling for.

Gavin Smith @GavinSmith_ @TalkinYanks @Joelsherman1 Making Aaron play out of position because Cashman can’t build a roster with a $300 million dollar payroll. Definitely won’t back fire. @TalkinYanks @Joelsherman1 Making Aaron play out of position because Cashman can’t build a roster with a $300 million dollar payroll. Definitely won’t back fire.

Caboosh @Pvt_Caboosh @TalkinYanks @Joelsherman1 Shouldn't have any trouble. Just has to keep in mind the walls on the other side. @TalkinYanks @Joelsherman1 Shouldn't have any trouble. Just has to keep in mind the walls on the other side.

With a ban on defensive shifts, players with sound defensive skills have never been more important. Each player will have to be perfectly suited to their position to keep errors to a minimum. Thankfully, Spring Training is the perfect time and place to figure out if this proposed plan can work.

The Yankees are finally using their brains

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo could both be playing new positions soon as the New York Yankees gear up for a huge 2023.

The New York Yankees know they need to change something up to win in all in 2023

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Since being swept by the Houston Astros in the 2022 postseason, the Yankees have spent the offseason tweaking their roster. They brought in Carlos Rodon from the San Francisco Giants to shore up their starting pitcher rotation.

They are now looking to build their roster and move players to highlight their strengths. This pro-active approach should pay off in spades once the season finally begins.

